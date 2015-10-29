Listened to another show recently - subject was about another principle touted as the/a key to success - took a long build up to get to it (method many pitch men use to "pad" or "fill up" air time) and finally said it was the "SUPER CATALYST". Wow! Whoopee! But then he never really gave any actual examples.



Well here are some (going above & beyond what DF said):



A (so called) "super catalyst" (and we're talking about making $$ right?) is trying something to make $$ for the first time AND BEING SUCCESSFUL AT IT!



I know from personal experience that such can really excite and motivate you! It could be just one of many things - such as buying something at one price and selling it for a profit - either in person (flea market or store) or online. Or making something and selling it at a profit. Or advertising a service and actually getting customers for it. Or even "flipping" a house. DF never mentioned such concrete examples - one of my criticisms of his "show". He wants you to have to subscribe to one of his books, tapes, seminars, etc. - send him some $$. I'm giving it to you here free - Christ told his disciples something about - "Freely you have received, therefore freely give unto others"

