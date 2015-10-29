No thanks - I make money the old fashioned ways - make and sell a good product that people want and will buy or buy things low (or wholesale) and sell them for a profit. Real things/real $$; a couple of the REAL roads to being wealthy.
Let me just add here: I'd like to "believe" in Doug and his show but all I see is a lot of vacuous platitudes and self complimentary philosophizing that really doesn't seem to be directly helpful to anyone achieving wealth except himself and his organization. Has he EVER done a show for example about making money in real estate, the stock market, successfully running a small business (or franchise), wholesale buying or selling, or other legitimate money making methods?