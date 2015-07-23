I just wonder what's the ratio of how many people have been successfull thanks to his advice to how many have spent their $$ and made nothing/gone nowhere?



Have you ever pursued a chance to better yourself but you feel jilted somehow, and now you are soured on anything that smells like your lost opportunity? Most people who spend their $$ on personal improvement don't get very far because they are negative whine-bags who won't spend five minutes in humility to recognize they've been following mostly bad advice, for most of their life. They don't apply what they learn but they still expect some magic quarters to fall from the heavens.Within legal, moral, and ethical parameters, what are you *not* willing to do to reach the place you want to be? In other words, would you scrub floors everyday? Give up your morning coffee? Knock on doors? Miss your favorite show?Nobody gives away much (good) free advice, other than to whet someone's whistle for a closer look. By the way, it sounds like you could use a little positive thinking, but you won't find much of it in the System in which we've all been immersed, because it's not designed to lead people toward a better life; it's designed to foster an uncreative, compliant wage-slave.I have no gig with Bob Miller, but maybe he has some material that will spark your fancy. Moreover, maybe you would apply that advice and pass it on to others. If so, I wish you good success.