Author Topic: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!  (Read 6750 times)

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« on: July 23, 2015, 11:56:30 AM »
Like all these "pie-in-the-sky" shows, programs, websites, seminars, meet-up groups, etc. etc., each is really only interested in promoting themselves and ONLY wants YOU to buy their books, tapes, attend their seminars etc. - SEND THEM YOUR MONEY* AND not really help you!   Beware of these scams!   Look for organizations (local likely best) that truly want to help you - network with other entrepreneurs - form your own group - look for local business groups or university programs.  The SBA is a good source for basic information.  Also S.C.O.R.E. offers free help.

Not that these type programs can't EVER offer any helpful advice, but there's way too much verbage and "philosophizing" (along with trying to get $$ from you) that's just confusing, rather than direct, simple, practical, honestly straight-to-the-point information.

*Look at the outrageous fees charged by todays guest:  http://www.kylewilson.com/coaching-and-consulting/
Jackson

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • Karma: +2/-0
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #1 on: August 04, 2015, 03:33:01 PM »
Was this the first time that you listened?
If not... why are you still listening?
If so, please keep on listening, because this program can change lives. But I regress, and can only speak of my own life.

I can tell you this: My life has completely changed since listening to men like Kyle Wilson, and Dr. Doug Firebaugh, and others on his program. Listening to this program daily, has improved my health, my marriage, my finances, my network, my attitude, my direction, and so much more, and I haven't purchased anything from the show.

I understand how you might feel about people selling their books, training's ETC, however, you are aware that men like Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn, Tony Robbins, all did, and do the same, right?
And, you also understand that mechanisms such as television, and radio, cost money to operate, right?

I would hope you can divorce yourself from your fear of someone rightfully promoting themselves, and instead promote yourself, to a higher purpose of attitude, and listen again, with a grateful ear,  taking hold of the golden wisdom, that is so freely given on this show.

As Dr. Doug always say's, "May God richly bless you!"

 8) Jackson
BobMillerSuccess

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +2/-0
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #2 on: August 07, 2015, 11:52:20 AM »
There are lots of great resources in every area of your life both free and those charged by experts in their respected fields of endeavor. I am a big believer in Youtube and the public library. If however I want a specific book that I can have at my disposal at will, I will buy one. The same goes for music. Now I love youtube and you can find practically everything there including health answers, but If I have a major event like stroke, heart attack, cancer, or broken bones, I will seek out paid professionals instead of the free sources that are available.
So it all depends what you are looking for, if you were falsely accused of a crime, would you rather go to the law library or have a top notch attorney? It's always our Choice.

BobMillerSuccess

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +2/-0
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #3 on: August 07, 2015, 12:15:53 PM »
By the way, this show is free. No one is forced to buy anything before, during or after listening.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #4 on: August 11, 2015, 08:16:17 AM »
Free?   No, its cost a lot to run it, also the website, and the operations selling books, tapes, traveling, giving seminars, etc. - point being he's obviously making money = people are sending him their $$.

I just wonder what's the ratio of how many people have been successfull  thanks to his advice to how many have spent their $$ and made nothing/gone nowhere?

Oh and by the way, who are you BobMillerSucess?   Tell us about who you are.   Got a website?

Found your website - just looks like more vague advice - more positive thinking b.s.  In as few words as possible, how do you say people can be successful?   Are you selling anything and if so, what?
BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #5 on: August 11, 2015, 09:16:47 PM »
Quote from: sonofagun on August 11, 2015, 08:16:17 AM
I just wonder what's the ratio of how many people have been successfull  thanks to his advice to how many have spent their $$ and made nothing/gone nowhere?

Have you ever pursued a chance to better yourself but you feel jilted somehow, and now you are soured on anything that smells like your lost opportunity? Most people who spend their $$ on personal improvement don't get very far because they are negative whine-bags who won't spend five minutes in humility to recognize they've been following mostly bad advice, for most of their life. They don't apply what they learn but they still expect some magic quarters to fall from the heavens.

Within legal, moral, and ethical parameters, what are you *not* willing to do to reach the place you want to be? In other words, would you scrub floors everyday? Give up your morning coffee? Knock on doors? Miss your favorite show?

Nobody gives away much (good) free advice, other than to whet someone's whistle for a closer look. By the way, it sounds like you could use a little positive thinking, but you won't find much of it in the System in which we've all been immersed, because it's not designed to lead people toward a better life; it's designed to foster an uncreative, compliant wage-slave.

I have no gig with Bob Miller, but maybe he has some material that will spark your fancy. Moreover, maybe you would apply that advice and pass it on to others. If so, I wish you good success.

The Tinker

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 1
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #6 on: August 19, 2015, 11:17:21 AM »
Much of the information about becoming wealthy is free in a local library.  Knowing what to look for is a quest.  Many of the "experts", with a track record of being successful teachers, have a right to charge whatever they feel it is worth.  Some of it is priceless.
In my opinion, having been on that quest for almost 70 years, the information is totally worthless unless a person is willing to invest the time to studiously apply the lessons.
It's kind of like learning how to weld.  A person may know all of the ins and outs of what rod to use and what heat to set the welder at, but; until the hood is put down and the rod strikes two pieces of metal...NOTHING HAPPENS.
Just as in welding...the previous thoughts...embedded into the subconscious mind...will remain there util some heat is applied and those previous ridiculous thoughts are displaced with new and better ones...NOTHING WILL HAPPEN.  Habits are like that.  They are hard to get rid of and difficult to change.
Unless you know how to train your mind...to visualize the completed project...NOTHING WILL HAPPEN.
Imagination is everything.  And it works.

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #7 on: August 19, 2015, 03:14:29 PM »
Great comment, Tink. There really is an overwhelming amount of information about personal development and quite a lot of it is frankly wrong. And a lot of it is life-changing, but only if applied. I say this after ingesting a quarter-century of the stuff. Most people give up when they can't buy a yacht within six months, others just nibble around the edges because giving up their old destructive habits means their old "self" will have to die; and that's scary.

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #8 on: August 20, 2015, 07:30:16 AM »
Still like to hear an answer to my question: 
"I just wonder what's the ratio of how many people have been successfull  thanks to his advice to how many have spent their $$ and made nothing/gone nowhere?"  You can find a lot of seminar books and tapes second (or third?) hand for sale cheap at garage sales or online!

I bet it's very low which says a lot about how really helpful the advice/information is.   Say, does he have a call in number yet?  lol
I'd like to hear his explanation why not.

Yes, lots of free information is available online or at a library and if you want to be successful the most important thing you need is the motivation and drive to make it happen.
sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Todays show - on frugality
« Reply #9 on: August 20, 2015, 12:43:25 PM »
So some of the richest people in the world are frugal to the point of being stupid.*

So what?   What does that prove?   You can become rich by being frugal?**   I think not - many people are FORCED to live frugally and NEVER become rich because of it.

Only thing said today that MIGHT help someone is the quote he gave about making your money work for you; not the other way around.   Great - now how about telling us HOW to make our money work for us - and give us REAL examples, not just some more esoteric philosophizing!  Or would you rather get us to buy some books or tapes from you to find out?

*P.S.  They can afford to!

**Or is it you can become stupid by being rich!

Finally, see my other post/thread "Anyone noticing something".    In spite of all of GCN's shows and all the other self help, positive thinking, good advice shows, lectures, books, etc., etc., etc., the world still seems to be going to a hot place in a woven manual transport structure!
BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #10 on: August 20, 2015, 04:37:44 PM »
I cannot help but smh...

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #11 on: August 20, 2015, 05:31:16 PM »
Say there Brave New, you posted you've "ingested" this kind of stuff for 25 years or so, so tell us how it drastically changed your life.   

It took 25 years of it for it to have an effect?

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Today's show
« Reply #12 on: August 21, 2015, 11:40:16 AM »
Summation - "THE MOST important factor to achieve success is... wait for it

AWARENESS!

Are you kidding?   Another idea good for laughs.   Sorry, Doug baby, it's not awareness, it's PERSEVERANCE!  Never quitting, pressing on until you reach your goal.

Oh yes, awareness is A factor, but not THE most important.   To be successful you must have all the important factors common to any successful enterprise, but you always hear successful people say the same thing - you must persevere.

There, now I said more than Dougie did but wake up people, Doug just needs to fill air time and do a show every day so he has to fill the show with a lot of really not so useful information.   All the information you need could be done in a few shows (one week or less) but again, he has to keep on doing a show.  This is typical of all these "pie-in-the-sky" "you can be a millionaire" program salesmen - a lot of talk talk talk and buy my programs, books, tapes rather than simple, direct, to-the-point information such as I could give anyone in one short talk.
sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #13 on: October 28, 2015, 09:37:44 AM »
Oh and I see from his website, he's basically another MLM scam!   MLM is a sad joke that takes advantage of people - pyramid structure where people at the top make all the $$ while they crush all those below!   Beware of any MLM scam - danger. red flag!!!!!!

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: Wow Great show...for making itself rich!
« Reply #14 on: October 28, 2015, 07:16:06 PM »
Right. MLM is nothing like the corporate employment structure where the employees are empowered to reach their highest goals, and given the tools and personal encouragement to reach their goals. /sarc
