Was this the first time that you listened?
If not... why are you still listening?
If so, please keep on listening, because this program can change lives. But I regress, and can only speak of my own life.
I can tell you this: My life has completely changed since listening to men like Kyle Wilson, and Dr. Doug Firebaugh, and others on his program. Listening to this program daily, has improved my health, my marriage, my finances, my network, my attitude, my direction, and so much more, and I haven't purchased anything from the show.
I understand how you might feel about people selling their books, training's ETC, however, you are aware that men like Zig Ziglar, Jim Rohn, Tony Robbins, all did, and do the same, right?
And, you also understand that mechanisms such as television, and radio, cost money to operate, right?
I would hope you can divorce yourself from your fear of someone rightfully promoting themselves, and instead promote yourself, to a higher purpose of attitude, and listen again, with a grateful ear, taking hold of the golden wisdom, that is so freely given on this show.
As Dr. Doug always say's, "May God richly bless you!"
Jackson