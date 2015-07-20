MONDAY - JULY 20, 2015: H
Joining The Power Hour this morning is homeschooling mom, MELISSA SHIMIZU. Melissa will answer common homeschooling questions and will share her tips and thoughts on homeschooling. Melissa will also address the recently signed bill in California, SB 277
Website: http://www.survivinghomeschool.net
Also joining to discuss education is LILY TANG WILLIAMS. Lily is a Chinese immigrant and will share her thoughts on Common Core and her Chinese education.
Website: http://www.lily4liberty.com
TUESDAY - JULY 21, 2015: Host Joyce Riley
DR. BETTY MARTINI joins to educate on the dangers of aspartame and how it can be hidden in our foods.
Website: http://www.mpwhi.com
For an all natural and healthy sweetener, please check out Just Like Sugar.
Just Like Sugar is avialable 24/7 at ThePowermall.com or by calling 877-817-9829.
Also check out SWEET MISERY: A Poisoned World video PLUS Sweet Remedy The World Reacts To an Adulterated Food Supply DVD, and The Truth About Aspartame By Russell Blaylock, MD Audio CD
DR. EDWARD GROUP joins The Power Hour to discuss liver cleansing. Today we will learn about the astonishing power of liver cleansing and how you can benefit from a liver cleanse today! Most people over the age of 30 should perform a liver cleanse 2 to 3 times a year. Keeping the inside of your body cleanse is the best way to avoid illness and health problems. Find out how healthy your liver is by taking our free 2 minute liver test.
Website: http://www.globalhealingcenter.com
WEDNESDAY - JULY 22, 2015:
RALPH WINTERROWD will join to share his 25 year experience studying the legal/illegal aspects of the IRS. Should the IRS be abolished, audited or the President impeached?
Website: http://alaskaminuteman.com
THURSDAY - JULY 23, 2015:
Soap crafter and founder of Carriage Trade Soaps, MICHELLE, joins to introduce her brand new line of all natural luxury soaps to The Power Mall! The Carriage Trade name is inspired by the idea of the horse-drawn carriage coming to town and bringing the best, most exciting, most delightful items anyone had seen since the last time the carriage came to trade.
Novelist, RACHAEL McINTOSH joins TPH today to discuss her experience as an insider of the military-industrial-complex pre-9/11 and their part in 9/11 and the war on terror. Rachael is the author of Security Through Absurdity, a trilogy that blows the lid off the status quo.
Website: http://rachaelmcintosh.com
FRIDAY - JULY 24, 2015: FEEL GOOD FRIDAY WITH HOST JOYCE RILEY & JOSH
JEFF WARRICK, director of Programming the Nation, joins for a discussion on subliminal messaging in America. Since the late 1950's, subliminal content has been tested and delivered through all forms of mass-media and even through our military.
Website: http://programmingthenation.com
Blog: http://programmingthenation.com/WordPress
Power Mall DVD: Programming the Nation by Jeff Warrick
To call the show live: 1-855-995-6923 - International Callers: 00+ 1+ 612-465-7370
Listen live: http://gcnlive.com/JW1D/index.php/onair?type=onDem&show=32