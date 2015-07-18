We feature tech commentator Peter Cohen, Mac Managing Editor for iMore, discusses published reports by a market research firm that Apple Watch sales have tanked. Can they be believed? He also talks about the 2015 iPod refresh, and the future of the product. Also on the agenda are the growing pains of Apple Music, reports of problems with iTunes 12.2, and whether the app should be terminated with extreme prejudice and replaced with something different. And what about the next Apple TV?



We also present columnist Kirk McElhearn, Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” to talk about all those reported iTunes problems, particularly reports of corrupted libraries after Apple Music is set up. Is there a way to fix the problem, or must we wait for Apple’s solution? Should Apple finally overhaul the app to make it easier to use? Kirk will also discuss the iPod refresh and what it all means, since the iPod is mostly considered to be yesterday’s news.