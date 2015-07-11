We feature tech columnist Rob Pegoraro, of USA Today and Yahoo Tech, who discusses Microsoft’s plans to essentially wipe away much of the Nokia acquisition with layoffs and a writedown of the full $7.2 billion dollar purchase price. Rob will also talk about the confusing DRM setup of Apple Music, patent trolls and transparency, where tech companies outline how often they’ve been contacted by law enforcement authorities to turn over information about some of their users.



You’ll also hear from Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. His bill of fare includes a brief discussion of Comic-Con 2015 in San Diego. He’ll also talk about the arrival of Microsoft Office 2016 for Mac ahead of the Windows version, the decision to essentially gut its Nokia purchase, reports that Apple Watch Sales are tanking, and why they should be taken seriously. Bryan will also cover some of the ins and outs of Apple Music.