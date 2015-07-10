By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"To consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions; a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy." -President Thomas Jefferson
There are many in America, who are acting as if they were surprised to see what decision the Supreme Court would come out with concerning a redefinition of marriage. This decision was brought about by 9 attorneys who are unelected by the people.
The courts have shown once again their utter disregard for the republic
and the rule of God's moral law (Common Law) by advocating what God clearly condemns (Leviticus 18:22, 20:13; Roman 1:24).
These injustices are acting outside of their scope of authority
, as well as engaging in anything but "good behavior." It is the duty of the judges to discover and apply, not to legislate from the bench.
Their recent decision regarding redefining marriage to include sodomites has never occurred in the history of mankind! So, what is it really all about? Look to Canada
.
Speaking of sodomy-based "marriage," what would America expect from a radical ******* named Elena Kagan, who is known for "queerifying Harvard"
as to how she would vote?" I warned in December of 2012
, "Elena Kagan had never judged a case a day in her life, yet Obama, unqualified for office himself, has seen fit to 'qualify' her on the Supreme Court bench - just in time for the Court to review homosexual marriage."
What is even more amazing to me is the fact that the 78% of the American people who call themselves Christians apparently do not even know what The Bible declares! It is amazing to see what they tolerate (1John 2:4).
Furthermore, to allow the Supreme Court to rule by oligarchy is illegal
. They are allowing less than 1.6% of the population to dictate "law" to everyone else.
This is the same court that voted to allow the murder of the innocent in the womb, calling it a woman's "choice" (Proverbs 6:17).
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, if not proclaiming her utter disregard in Egypt for the American Constitution, blurts out the truth in her confusion, saying
she was "under the impression that legalizing abortion with the 1973 Roe v. Wade case would eliminate undesirable members of the populace, or as she put it 'populations that we don't want to have too many of.'"
Friends, she should have been impeached and indicted right then and there, according to Article 3, Section 1 of The United States Constitution.
America, from where is the Supreme Court deriving all of this unconstitutional power from? They are doing it based on the ignorance of the American people
!
Americans are still under the delusion that the Supreme Court justices are appointed for life, and that whatever the Supreme Court decides is going to be the law of the land. That's completely wrong!
Did you know that in many schools across the country, you were required to pass Bible courses before you could graduate high school? All the way up until 1962, prayer was the norm for virtually every school in America and the Ten Commandments were posted in school hallways.
In 1980, the Ten Commandments were taken out of the schools in the case of Stone v. Graham. The Court made the following statement:
"If the posted copies of the Ten Commandments are to have any effect at all, it will be to induce the schoolchildren to read, meditate upon, perhaps to venerate and obey, the Commandments... [which] is not a permissible state objective."
In other words, the Supreme Court helps to advocate the crime rather than prevent them (Psalm 19:11).
The Supreme Court has a lawful obligation and duty to execute judgment upon crime, not to encourage it (Isaiah 51).
This is the same court that has transgressed its delegated authority
over and over again
(Psalm 94:20; Isaiah 5:20; Psalm 2).
"...the opinion which gives to the judges the right to decide what laws are constitutional and what not, not only for themselves in their own sphere of action but for the Legislature and Executive also in their spheres, would make the Judiciary a despotic branch."
-- Thomas Jefferson
The new Supreme Court seems to be set in place to destroy rather than preserve. They are teachers attempting to train up America's posterity by tearing down the American Constitution and creating one in their own image (Jeremiah 5:31).
"It has been said that to take all the robes of all the good judges that ever lived on the face of the earth, and they would not be large enough to cover the iniquity of one corrupt judge."
How about 9 corrupt judges?
Interestingly enough, over the head of the Supreme Court building in Washington, D.C. there is a huge engraving of Moses with the Ten Commandments in his hands. The inscription under Moses states, "Justice the Guardian of Liberty." Our founders have laid in stone a truth that reproves those who sit in the Supreme Court chambers this day, and it would serve the American people well to do the same.
"If the Supreme Court is the final arbiter of what The Constitution says, then we have ceased to be our own rulers (Under God), and the Supreme Court is our ruler." -President Andrew Jackson
Vetting The Supreme Court