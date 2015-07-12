« previous next »
Author Topic: The Paracast — July 12, 2015  (Read 963 times)

Gene Steinberg

The Paracast — July 12, 2015
« on: July 09, 2015, 01:51:10 PM »
So what about claims of ongoing mind control and how powerful are these sinister influences? Marie D. Jones returns to The Paracast discuss her latest book with co-author “Larry Flaxman,” entitled “Mind Wars: Who’s Been Watching You From the Shadows.” The book presents “a history of mind control, surveillance, and social engineering by the government, media, and secret societies.” And, yes, there is a section about subliminal mind control, which recalls what Chris was talking about during the June 28th edition of After The Paracast.” The Manchurian Candidate is also on the agenda.


