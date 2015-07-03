We feature an extended discussion of Apple Music and how it stands up to the music streaming competition. First up is columnist Kirk McElhearn, who is also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,”who gives you a full picture of his early reactions to Apple’s subscription music service. Does it make the grade, or are there problems still to be fixed? Since Kirk is a serious classical music lover, did he find Apple’s setup a little wanting for people who aren’t among the majority of listeners?



You’ll also hear from Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who focuses the first part of the discussion on Gene’s new watch. No, not an Apple Watch, but a $12.88 calendar watch that he bought at Walmart. At least it keeps time. You’ll also hear Jeff’s reactions to Apple Music and the reports of problems with the service and the interface. After a brief pop culture back and forth, Jeff will also talk about the next Apple TV.