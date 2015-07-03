By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"What good fortune for governments that the people do not think." - Adolf Hitler
America has now been warned by the Department of Homeland Security that there are potential Islamic terror attacks on the 4th of July
. Additionally, a "chilling new map" reveals where the FBI is preparing for the Islamic State to strike.
The DHS and FBI even recently posted a map
where they would set up command posts within the United States so you can report things you may find suspicious. Or do they mean so they can find them that are willing to come forward to be informants? Apparently, there are those among us who are more than willing to be useful to their own demise. What, will the enemies not see this post? How ridiculously obvious can this get before America awakens to who her real enemies are?
Keep in mind that DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson stated that it was his job
to "give voice to the plight of the Muslims." It's the same department to which Barack Hussein Obama has appointed Muslims with terrorist ties to oversee the American people
This administration has been involved in funding, training
, supplying
and even entertaining America's sworn enemies people's White House
.
Don't forget that Barrack Hussein Obama has sued governors in the United States for upholding border control laws and acted outside of his constitutional authority by opening up the floodgates to illegal's coming in on the southern border
. His administration has released tens of thousands of illegal immigrant felons from American prisons
onto the streets only to prey upon the innocent
.
Furthermore, he's granted asylum to Muslims from Syria to colonize by the thousands in American cities
while attacking America's military, America's Christians and Constitutional Patriots
He's even gone so far as to force the US military to submit to the sharia during Ramadan
.
We now have over 1,063 documented transgressions
concerning this president's treason, corruption, lies and lawlessness. Article 2, Section 4 of The United States Constitution says that he should have been impeached for one simple misdemeanor
.
The Obama administration has been exposed for scandal after scandal
, including:
- Fasting and Furious
- Benghazi
- Extortion 17
Even the IRS targeting of Conservative groups
. Pretty telling.
Do not forget about the race card that has been played over and over again in an attempt to divide and conquer by stirring up domestic insurrection.
Since September 11, 2001, the federal government has asked the American people to give up the rights that God has given, which her sons and daughters, in the hundreds of thousands, have fought, bled and died to secure. (John 15:13)
This current administration, along with The Bush administration, has done more to destroy this country
than any foreign country could have dreamed of doing by attacking us.
The unconstitutional Patriot Act
, the Transportation Security Administration and other unconstitutional departments
and bureaus have been contrived to strip the American people of their God-given rights (Article 4 of the Bill of Rights). And that is the fruit!
Why, in a state of terror threats, is this administration attempting to disarm you
? A foreign government could only have dreamed of getting this far in America (Jeremiah 21:4; Article 2 Bill of Rights
).
And all of this has been done in the light of day (Jeremiah 5:21-22).Who is profiting from the use of terror
? Who is asking you to give up your rights
? You would think with all of these new bureaucracies that are now in place that we would not have a thing to worry about. Yet, more fear is the narrative pushed at every given turn.
"You can get people to do anything with the use of fear." -Congressman Jim McDermott after September 11, 2001
What is it that Americans need before they lawfully respond to the crimes of this administration? (Article 2, Section 4 United States Constitution
As it stands now, you are being conditioned for another attack and that from a foreign enemy.
Demoralize the enemy from within by surprise, terror, sabotage, assassination. This is the war of the future. -Adolph Hitler
Remember what Condoleeza Rice said
of Joseph Stalin? "Terror was the creation to mold politically the control that they wanted."
Who has attacked America more in the wake of September 11, 2001 than the corrupt in your government? (Leviticus 26:16)
Yet, America, we were warned from the 4th President of the United States, "If Tyranny and Oppression come to this land, it will be in the guise of fighting a foreign enemy."
"America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves." -Abraham Lincoln
Also, former French military intelligence agent Pierre-Henry Bunel wrote
in the April/June 2004 edition of World Affairs:
"The truth is, there is no Islamic army or terrorist group called Al Qaida. And any informed intelligence officer knows this. But there is a propaganda campaign to make the public believe in the presence of an identified entity representing the 'devil' only in order to drive the 'TV watcher' to accept a unified international leadership for a war against terrorism. The country behind this propaganda is the US and the lobbyists for the US war on terrorism are only interested in making money."
So, I ask America, who is the enemy? (Leviticus 26:14-46; Deuteronomy 28:63) The Obama Administration says it's you
, but the truth is the exact opposite.