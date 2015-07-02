declaration of non-compliance.

I'm tying to get my petition on official White House web site. But, I must get 150 signatures to getthis petition on the public index listing. I hope you will consider signing mydeclaration of non-compliance.Thanks,WayneFollow the link below.Text:Any decree issued by the Government that is contrary to the word ofGod and the U.S. Constitution will not be obeyed!I call upon the President, the Congress and the Supreme court togovern by following the Bible and the Constitution. The Declaration ofIndependence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, thatall men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator withcertain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and thepursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments areinstituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent ofthe governed,“ I hereby declare before God and men, that I withdraw myconsent to be governed by such lawless officials. Any decree issuedthat is contrary to the word of God and the U.S. Constitution will notbe obeyed! Choose this day whom you will serve. As for me..., I willserve the God of Israel.