I'm tying to get my petition on official White House web site. But, I must get 150 signatures to get
this petition on the public index listing. I hope you will consider signing my
declaration of non-compliance.
Thanks,
Wayne
Follow the link below.https://www.google.com/url?q=https%3A%2F%2Fpetitions.whitehouse.gov%2F%2Fpetition%2Fany-decree-issued-government-contrary-word-god-and-us-constitution-will-not-be-obeyed&sa=D&sntz=1&usg=AFQjCNEzFgwms38nBxC_QopcXkzwX58fZw
Text:
Any decree issued by the Government that is contrary to the word of
God and the U.S. Constitution will not be obeyed!
I call upon the President, the Congress and the Supreme court to
govern by following the Bible and the Constitution. The Declaration of
Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that
all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with
certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the
pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are
instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of
the governed,“ I hereby declare before God and men, that I withdraw my
consent to be governed by such lawless officials. Any decree issued
that is contrary to the word of God and the U.S. Constitution will not
be obeyed! Choose this day whom you will serve. As for me..., I will
serve the God of Israel.