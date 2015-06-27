We feature Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles. On the agenda is his conspiracy theory about Apple Music and the brief dustup with top-selling artist Taylor Swift. You’ll also hear his speculations about the next Apple TV, Apple’s ongoing support for Macs and a brief discussion about whether Apple’s commitment to Intel lessens the possibility of using ARM processors on the Mac.



You’ll also hear from prolific tech author Joe Kissell, who will recount 11 “stupid” backup methods and why you should avoid them. The list includes Apple’s Time Machine, which he says has been the source of occasional problems that require you to backup everything from scratch. He’ll also present a reality check about the state of security on the Mac, with a focus on issues with Adobe Flash and Oracle’s Java, and whether you should consider buying security software.