Gene and Chris present everyone’s favorite UFO historian, Richard Dolan. We focus heavily on listener questions about such subjects as the history of UFOs and other aspects of the phenomenon. We briefly cover his decision to participate in the recent Cinco de Mayo dustup, which we refer to as Slidegate or the “topic that shall not be named.” During this episode, Dolan also focuses on the state of UFO research, the schemes skeptics use to debunk UFOs, and his upcoming book about so-called “false flags” and how they influenced our history. He’ll also respond to a listener question about what he’d do if he had $100 million with which to investigate the mystery.