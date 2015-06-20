We present long-time tech writer Bob “Dr. Mac” LeVitus, who tells you about his experiences covering Apple’s WWDC virtually. He offers his opinions about OS X El Capitan, and iOS 9, and why he has two Apple Watches. You’ll also hear his reaction to the new MacBook, why he ended up buying a MacBook Air, and some of the expected limits of being productive on the iPad, even after Apple’s promised multitasking improvements arrive.



You’ll also hear columnist Peter Cohen, Mac Managing Editor for iMore, and Kirk McElhearn, who is also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy,” in a special joint appearance. On the agenda is a recent article from the Wall Street Journal, where the columnist suggested Apple ought to kill the Mac because it represents only a fraction of Apple’s revenue. Other topics on the agenda include some of the best promised features of OS X El Capitan, including the ability to kill unwanted autoplay videos in Safari, iOS 9, and Apple Music.