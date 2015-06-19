You're a little late weighing in on this issue, aren't you? Colorado's doing it. Washington state I believe is doing it. D.C. and Alaska are in the process of doing it.



The simple answer to all your questions regarding potential problems is jury nullification.

"Jury nullification occurs in a trial when a jury acquits a defendant, even though the members of the jury believe the defendant to be guilty of the charges. This may occur when members of the jury disagree with the law the defendant has been charged with breaking, or believe that the law should not be applied in that particular case."



No laws need changed and regulations put in place. The people just need to stand up for once.



Case closed... again... on man.