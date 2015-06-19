I agree that the Charleston shooting was a staged event. I am sure the man was racist, and believe he was likely coached into the shooting. That said...if you are racist, or even hanging onto racism and its myriad of excuses for human behavior...you need a reality check. This is just one of the many issues that has been used against us as Americans to keep us divided. Religion, political affiliation, race, social class, greed, distraction. It is 2015. There is no reason we should not be able to get over the past (which none of us are responsible for) and get over the color of someone's skin. Imagine 300 million Americans, standing up for our rights and our dignity as human beings. Were not there yet...but we could be. It starts with each individual recognizing that we have been programmed to bicker about all of these issues. Never solving them. Staying divided. Break the cycle and think about all of the garbage fed to you on a daily basis. I know I regret the loss of life experiences with my fellow human beings because I was following the program and screaming my two minute hate.