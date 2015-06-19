« previous next »
Author Topic: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?  (Read 4058 times)

thetruthseeker

So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« on: June 19, 2015, 12:02:04 PM »
Instead of his racist upbringing and attitudes drugs made him walk into a black church bible study and murder nine innocent people.  Basically stalking them.  He's not even from Charleston.  Don't white people have bible study in  their churches near his home?  If he was so wacked out on drugs why would he choose a black church if he's not racist.  Is Jones going to talk about how his friends said he made many racist statements and how he felt blacks were taking over the country.  The only thing I see blacks taking over is the unemployment lines.  Instead of going and getting an education, Roof was out there trying to keep black people down.  All Jones is doing is trying to fan the flames of a race riot instead of acknowledging we have a race problem in this country and coming up with concrete solutions on how to solve it.
fs773

Re: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« Reply #1 on: June 19, 2015, 02:13:20 PM »
"black" church? Christianity has no colour...perhaps you are the racist?
20000 year head start over all other races in the fossil record..so who was holding back the black man when he was alone on planet earth and what has he accomplished?
Your denying that drug chemistry affects brain function is laughable and consistent with the 'what did you do with that 20000 year head start'?
thetruthseeker

Re: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« Reply #2 on: June 19, 2015, 05:45:55 PM »
Get real, Black people were not the ones who started separating races here in America.  Have you ever heard a quote from Malcolm X saying "Sunday morning is the most racist time in America" which stands true today.  Sure black people had to start their own churches to be able worship God in peace.  Instead of letting his hate consume himself Roof was out stalking black people.  I don't think medication had anything to do with that.  Why didn't he walk into a mall and start shooting if he's not racist? 

truthseeker2

Re: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« Reply #3 on: June 19, 2015, 07:43:13 PM »
Drugs, racism, mental illness and lack of God all contributed to what this murderer did.  I would guess that if he wasn't racist he would still have found someone to kill.  So racism is not the deciding factor, IMO.

thetruthseeker

Re: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« Reply #4 on: June 19, 2015, 09:12:08 PM »
I beg to differ.  I think racism was his motivating factor.  Have you guys listened to or read what his friends told news crews that he said for years about black people?  Yet they stood idly by and did nothing to inform authorities what this kid might do.  So soon as he got enough money he went out and bought a gun and implemented his actions. 

David1967

Re: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« Reply #5 on: August 22, 2015, 11:50:32 AM »
Charleston was a false flag just like the Boston Marathon bombing,Aurora Colorado theater shootings and the recent Chattanooga shootings.

MD Patriot

Re: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« Reply #6 on: September 03, 2015, 01:48:29 PM »
I agree that the Charleston shooting was a staged event. I am sure the man was racist, and believe he was likely coached into the shooting. That said...if you are racist, or even hanging onto racism and its myriad of excuses for human behavior...you need a reality check. This is just one of the many issues that has been used against us as Americans to keep us divided. Religion, political affiliation, race, social class, greed, distraction. It is 2015. There is no reason we should not be able to get over the past (which none of us are responsible for) and get over the color of someone's skin. Imagine 300 million Americans, standing up for our rights and our dignity as human beings. Were not there yet...but we could be. It starts with each individual recognizing that we have been programmed to bicker about all of these issues. Never solving them. Staying divided. Break the cycle and think about all of the garbage fed to you on a daily basis. I know I regret the loss of life experiences with my fellow human beings because I was following the program and screaming my two minute hate.

BraveNewWhirled

Re: So drugs made the Charleston mass murderer do it?
« Reply #7 on: September 04, 2015, 04:03:49 PM »
Remember he "reloaded 9 nine times"? I find that difficult to believe. All these "incidents" serve the Ruling Class to distract We the People while they loot and pillage.
