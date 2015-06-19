Our world is lit and energized and from the light released from the sun streaming earthward in the form waves. It’s similar to the movement of water in the ocean, except solar waves originating 60 million miles away and taking 7 seconds to get to Earth, take on distinct sizes, three of which, known as UvA, UvB and UvC are invisible and have been associated with the damaging, and sometimes deadly effects conventionally attributed to solar radiation.



UvC the shortest of the three is associated with skin cancers and is considered to the most dangerous, but theoretically anyway, the earth’s atmosphere offers protection.



The longest waves, UvA, are linked to harmful effects in the lower levels of the skin that can show up as wrinkles, fine lines and other indicators of photoaging. Solar rays of UvA length can penetrate through glass windows and remain constant all year long making them a troublesome source of skin damage January through December. UvA rays can even penetrate through glass windows which can relevant for folks who like to sit near windows whether driving, traveling or just hanging out at home.



The third solar wave, UvB, is a medium sized ray longer than UvC and shorter than UvA and is the cause of sunburning, skin redness and cataracts. On a positive note UvB is responsible for converting cholesterol, found in considerable quantities skin into Vitamin D.



Most chemical sun screening ingredients block UvB, a couple block UvA, but the only way to get truly broad-spectrum sun protection from all rays is to use zinc oxide and titanium dioxide which act to reflect ALL the sun rays, including UvA, B and C, refracting them in their crystalline structure like a reflection in a mirror. And as far as OVERALL sun safety goes don’t be misled by SPFs, which are only indicators of UvB protection and provide no information about shielding from UvA or C damage. Not only that but SPF is merely a measurement how well a product can help prevent sunburns and not a reliable indicator of protection from wrinkles, skin aging or cancer.

