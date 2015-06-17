I called the show and suggested the activist thing to do with the flag, opposed to burning, was to hang it upside down signifying the country is in distress. Well, after further research, I stand corrected..."§ 8(a)The flag should never be displayed with the union down, except as a signal of dire distress in instances of extreme danger to life or property.""People ask if it is OK to fly the flag upside down in protest, for example: to protest the economy, an election or against the war. The Flag Code states it should only be displayed upside down when there is extreme danger to life or property. It would be quite the stretch to make an argument that any type of political purpose would constitute “dire distress”."Derrick J. was correct.