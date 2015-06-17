« previous next »
oxygen levels?

oxygen levels?
June 17, 2015, 10:52:31 AM
The guest on wednesday claims oxygen was at 40% in th atmosphere 10000 years ago?Harldy,..first forest fire would have spread across the Earth basically at 40% oxygen.


