Author Topic: That Yahoo-Netan  (Read 2174 times)

borobundy

That Yahoo-Netan
« on: June 16, 2015, 03:28:44 PM »
It's time for someone to wipe HIM off the face of the map.

End all US support of Israel and kick all the dual citizens of Israel and the US out of OUR government positions.


Ga. Peach

Re: That Yahoo-Netan
« Reply #1 on: August 10, 2015, 09:15:04 PM »
Amen. Since when did America & the zionist nation become joined at the hip? I say give 'em the boot, too! Israel does nothing for the people of the US except suck us dry on everything they can. Its time for a new day dawning! Cut 'em loose & let 'em stand or fall on their own. We're sick of our military being used to do all their dirty work for them. Just look at the middle eastern muddle the bush's, obama & hillary dragged us into. Shameful loss of innocent lives on ALL fronts- but these people DON'T CARE about anything except pushing 'the Agenda' forward for their evil masters. Shame on them all, may they get the true justice they deserve-and soon.

StrawBerryTart

Re: That Yahoo-Netan
« Reply #2 on: August 11, 2015, 07:10:06 AM »
Most won't agree to let go of Israel. I've said that the Christians are gong tolead us to Hell with their beliefs. Because of the "Chosen Ones" Meme most Americans will  never not support Israel. They know nothing about the fakeness of that whole story.
