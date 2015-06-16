Amen. Since when did America & the zionist nation become joined at the hip? I say give 'em the boot, too! Israel does nothing for the people of the US except suck us dry on everything they can. Its time for a new day dawning! Cut 'em loose & let 'em stand or fall on their own. We're sick of our military being used to do all their dirty work for them. Just look at the middle eastern muddle the bush's, obama & hillary dragged us into. Shameful loss of innocent lives on ALL fronts- but these people DON'T CARE about anything except pushing 'the Agenda' forward for their evil masters. Shame on them all, may they get the true justice they deserve-and soon.