Medical Marijuana

borobundy

Medical Marijuana
« on: June 16, 2015, 02:49:08 PM »
"A Kansas mother who used cannabis oil for medical purposes booked herself into jail yesterday, facing a lengthy prison term her lawyer equates to “a death sentence.”"

This war on drugs needs to end... NOW! Especially the prohibition of marijuana.

In a courtroom, one swears on the bible...

Genesis 1:12 New International Version
The land produced vegetation: plants bearing seed according to their kinds and trees bearing fruit with seed in it according to their kinds. And God saw that it was good.

Genesis 1:29 New International Version
Then God said, "I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food."

Who's laws are we to follow... mans' or Gods'? In this case I choose God.

All it takes is one person on the jury to acquit this woman and anyone else facing drug charges of any kind. Two words... jury nullification.

"Jury nullification occurs in a trial when a jury acquits a defendant, even though the members of the jury believe the defendant to be responsible for the charges. This may occur when members of the jury disagree with the law the defendant has been charged with breaking, or believe that the law should not be applied in that particular case."

We, the jury, are the last line of defense against our lawmakers making bad laws. It is beyond time for we, the people, to stand up and take this country back.



fs773

Re: Medical Marijuana
« Reply #1 on: June 17, 2015, 10:46:38 AM »
THC is a neuro toxic organic insecticide.Id call any parent claiming it  or castor beans' ricin or Tobaccos nicotine or hemlocks sap or poison ivy oil anything but chemical warfare on plant predators incompetent.Its been known for what it is since the ancient pharaohs..a poison plant you use to discourage insects.

borobundy

Re: Medical Marijuana
« Reply #2 on: June 17, 2015, 01:24:38 PM »
If it is a poison, as you so ridiculously claim with no citations, why am I still alive after 25 years of continuous use?

You have obviously fallen prey to the war on drugs/just say no campaign which has been an epic source of waste in this country. Seek your own knowledge instead of letting others tell you what they think is right. You, sir, have bad information... not knowledge.

fs773

Re: Medical Marijuana
« Reply #3 on: June 17, 2015, 02:05:58 PM »
Well gee what do you weigh and what does a locust weigh? the FEV fatal Exposure value of a 200 pound man is "s;ighlty" higher than that for a locust.Im sure you know in your wisdom that a drop pf pure anhydrous 100% nicotine in the blood intravenously means you have seconds to live.You get a microdose  by smoking tobacco.The cumulative effects of THC are death of the neurons by a thousand cuts.Yes you can handle micro doses of dioxin and ricin as well.Doesnt mean that they are good for you if it didnt outright kill you at that dose.YESSCH USA..26th in academics..it shows! Unions fought long and hard for the right to know legislation at work..the right to know meaning a lab worker wears gloves and a respirator handling THC concentrates.Junkies handle it without any protection of course while insects avoid it being smarter:)

borobundy

Re: Medical Marijuana
« Reply #4 on: June 17, 2015, 04:48:10 PM »
You're an idiot. I'm done engaging myself with a troll. The original post holds up against your drivel. Go waste your time elsewhere.
