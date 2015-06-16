"A Kansas mother who used cannabis oil for medical purposes booked herself into jail yesterday, facing a lengthy prison term her lawyer equates to “a death sentence.”"



This war on drugs needs to end... NOW! Especially the prohibition of marijuana.



In a courtroom, one swears on the bible...



Genesis 1:12 New International Version

The land produced vegetation: plants bearing seed according to their kinds and trees bearing fruit with seed in it according to their kinds. And God saw that it was good.



Genesis 1:29 New International Version

Then God said, "I give you every seed-bearing plant on the face of the whole earth and every tree that has fruit with seed in it. They will be yours for food."



Who's laws are we to follow... mans' or Gods'? In this case I choose God.



All it takes is one person on the jury to acquit this woman and anyone else facing drug charges of any kind. Two words... jury nullification.



"Jury nullification occurs in a trial when a jury acquits a defendant, even though the members of the jury believe the defendant to be responsible for the charges. This may occur when members of the jury disagree with the law the defendant has been charged with breaking, or believe that the law should not be applied in that particular case."



We, the jury, are the last line of defense against our lawmakers making bad laws. It is beyond time for we, the people, to stand up and take this country back.



