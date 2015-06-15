« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: For real?  (Read 3993 times)

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
For real?
« on: June 15, 2015, 10:03:59 AM »
So is this show for real...or just another kind of "invention help" scam?


sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: For real?
« Reply #1 on: October 28, 2015, 09:18:03 AM »
No response = another scam/b.s. show
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast