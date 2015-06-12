We talk about the major announcements at Apple’s WWDC, where operating systems were refreshed, and Apple’s long-anticipated music service was announced. You’ll hear about the new features of iOS 9 and OS X El Capitan. Did Apple meet customer’s expectations in promising performance and reliability? What about the claims on the part of some members of the media that Apple merely copied features already available in Android and Microsoft Windows? You’ll also hear the ins and outs of Apple Music and how it will compete with existing subscription music services such as Spotify.



Our guests include Jeff Gamet, Managing Editor for The Mac Observer, who also talks to Gene about the recent death of the noted character actor, Sir Christopher Lee, famous for horror films and his appearances in two Star Wars prequels, the Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. You’ll also hear from commentator Kirk McElhearn, who is also known as Macworld’s “iTunes Guy.”