« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS  (Read 8525 times)

Manny Hand

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 3
  • Karma: +0/-1
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #15 on: August 12, 2015, 09:05:42 AM »
Mike refuses to discuss other items. He will not address Pilots For 911 Truth point that the Pentagon crash left almost no cargo/seats/bodies on the crash site, or that no human pilots could have done the approach with a standard airliner. I believe Mike is every bit as bent as AJ. Mike just tries to reinforce his credibility in other issues by picking a few issues to falsely and loudly "debunk". Like with most hosts, you have to pick and choose what is important and research it yourself. But at least Mike ain't driving a new Hellcat like AJ recently admitted to, which cost more than I make in 3yrs! The Jones brand supplement business must be good!
« Last Edit: August 12, 2015, 09:09:54 AM by Manny Hand »

BraveNewWhirled

  • Full Member
  • ***
  • Posts: 111
  • Karma: +15/-6
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #16 on: August 14, 2015, 08:05:59 AM »
More than you make in three years? Well, work hard and be diligent. Use each job experience as a move up the financial ladder, adopt a good attitude, and in a short time you could make more than $20 grand in a year like you are right now.

Michael Rivero

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 14
  • Karma: +1/-0
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #17 on: August 14, 2015, 02:55:20 PM »
How long contrails (or clouds) persist is entirely dependent on factors like temperature, pressure, and humidity.  The closer a volume of air is to the water saturation point, the longer contrails (and clouds) will linger.



Quote from: MISTER on June 12, 2015, 04:33:33 PM
Mike,
When I was young contrails would disburse after only a few minutes, once the plane had passed.
The "contrails" that you say all these planes are leaving, are lasting upwards of a half an hour to 45 minutes, then they disburse and make the sky all milky, not very contrail-like, not at all.
IMHO

Ally

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 2
  • Karma: +0/-0
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #18 on: August 14, 2015, 05:40:15 PM »
Mike,
Maybe you could have Dane Wigington (geoengineeringwatch.org) on your show.  I love your show, but am not quite convinced that chemtrails do not exist.  I don't have the mechanical or chemistry knowledge that you have, so it is hard for me to decipher all of the details.
He was on the Power Hour a few months ago.  Hope you consider it.  I would like to see if you think he is believable and for you to ask the tough questions.
« Last Edit: August 15, 2015, 09:50:51 AM by Ally »

sonofagun

  • Jr. Member
  • **
  • Posts: 80
  • Karma: +12/-19
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #19 on: August 20, 2015, 06:47:22 PM »
His handling of it today was interesting - quickly tried to link it with flat earth theory and also "planes at the Pentagon".   What's his viewpoint on 911?

Bottom line is clear (well, actually quite cloudy  ;)) - what starts out as a clear, blue sky is completely altered by numerous planes criss crossing the sky and altering (yes, it IS altered) the extremely thin atmosphere* we all have to live in.   It qualifies as a global crime.

To scale, our atmosphere is like a THIN layer of varnish on a 12" model globe of the earth.   
« Last Edit: August 20, 2015, 07:00:51 PM by sonofagun »

a_frickin_american

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 33
  • Karma: +8/-2
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #20 on: August 21, 2015, 12:29:15 PM »
Was that the real Mike Rivero?
He actually thinks chemtrails are "contrails"?  :o

GCNLive Community

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #20 on: August 21, 2015, 12:29:15 PM »

a_frickin_american

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 33
  • Karma: +8/-2
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #21 on: August 21, 2015, 12:34:04 PM »
Well there goes HIS credibility. Sheesh, I understand how 20-year-old kids might deny reality (they don't remember the pre-chemtrail sky) but Mike is way more than old enough to know.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2015, 12:40:06 PM by a_frickin_american »

a_frickin_american

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 33
  • Karma: +8/-2
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #22 on: August 21, 2015, 12:50:59 PM »
Any one who is more than 25 years old and who grew up in a well-traveled air traffic corridor like I did (Chcago MDW, ORD and numerous general aviation airports) remembers what a real sky looked like, and know the difference between disappearing condensation trails and the all-day/all-night cloudtrails or chemtrails that began appearing, in my area, only in 1998.

Also, any one in such an area knows that normal commercial aircraft fly in the same lanes, TO or FROM the airport. They do not fly aimlessly back and forth in crisscross patterns covering the sky with chemtrails. Also, they fly marked planes, not white unmarked ones.
« Last Edit: August 21, 2015, 12:53:42 PM by a_frickin_american »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 

Quantcast