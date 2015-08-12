Any one who is more than 25 years old and who grew up in a well-traveled air traffic corridor like I did (Chcago MDW, ORD and numerous general aviation airports) remembers what a real sky looked like, and know the difference between disappearing condensation trails and the all-day/all-night cloudtrails or chemtrails that began appearing, in my area, only in 1998.
Also, any one in such an area knows that normal commercial aircraft fly in the same lanes, TO or FROM the airport. They do not fly aimlessly back and forth in crisscross patterns covering the sky with chemtrails. Also, they fly marked planes, not white unmarked ones.