Mike refuses to discuss other items. He will not address Pilots For 911 Truth point that the Pentagon crash left almost no cargo/seats/bodies on the crash site, or that no human pilots could have done the approach with a standard airliner. I believe Mike is every bit as bent as AJ. Mike just tries to reinforce his credibility in other issues by picking a few issues to falsely and loudly "debunk". Like with most hosts, you have to pick and choose what is important and research it yourself. But at least Mike ain't driving a new Hellcat like AJ recently admitted to, which cost more than I make in 3yrs! The Jones brand supplement business must be good!