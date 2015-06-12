« previous next »
CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS

CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« on: June 12, 2015, 04:33:33 PM »
Mike,
When I was young contrails would disburse after only a few minutes, once the plane had passed.
The "contrails" that you say all these planes are leaving, are lasting upwards of a half an hour to 45 minutes, then they disburse and make the sky all milky, not very contrail-like, not at all.
IMHO
« Last Edit: June 12, 2015, 04:56:02 PM by MISTER »


Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #1 on: June 14, 2015, 08:25:18 AM »
Mike,
When I was young contrails would disburse after only a few minutes, once the plane had passed.
The "contrails" that you say all these planes are leaving, are lasting upwards of a half an hour to 45 minutes, then they disburse and make the sky all milky, not very contrail-like, not at all.
IMHO

Yes I remember when contrails NEVER spread out to form a hazy cloud cover. Now, they become spider web-like checkerboards in the sky. But nobody listens to old farts like us, who will soon die off, taking our memories, and patriotic moral ideals with us.

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #2 on: June 15, 2015, 10:08:03 AM »
It's disperse; not disBurse.

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #3 on: June 15, 2015, 02:23:26 PM »
I think Mike is in denial on this issue.  Not sure why?  Maybe he has agreed to not support this issue for a trade off.
They admit they are spraying; they just don't admit they are slowing killing us and sending us to the cancer center near you... 
protect your self with clay, castor oil.  I'm sure they will figure a way around with invisible spraying if they haven't already.

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #4 on: June 16, 2015, 10:38:23 AM »
Note sonofaguns reply to your post
He focuses of an error in spelling of  `disburse`.Thats called a captious comment..meant to point out frivolous issue to distract form content of debate.
« Last Edit: June 16, 2015, 10:39:11 AM by fs773 »

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #5 on: June 16, 2015, 04:41:00 PM »
I've wondered about that as well...Seems that a person who questions just about everything but adamantly refuses to even address geoengineering ala chemtrails strikes me a bit odd. Especially when there is very credible evidence to support it.

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #6 on: July 09, 2015, 10:49:47 PM »
 
Here's Mike's anwser to your question.

In fairness to Mike I think he is just being overly cautious here.
He is a credible guy and needs HARD FACTS not fluff.
If you have something then mail it to him or call into the show...
But if you want Kool-Aid then go to Jonestown!
#OpStoptheBS
-Ivan  ::)
« Last Edit: July 09, 2015, 11:21:25 PM by Ivan »

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #7 on: July 14, 2015, 10:02:20 AM »
Agreed

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #8 on: July 14, 2015, 03:05:46 PM »
They way he jumps on you and tells you that you"re nuts, it's very weird. I mean he won't even discuss it for the "fun" of it.

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #9 on: July 14, 2015, 07:23:25 PM »
Who runs around and talks about cemtrails all the time?
Who walks around town filming himself acting like a real nut talking about cemtrails?
Who goes on CNN and acts like gun crazed nut and flips out on Morgan giving us Truthers a bad name?
Alex Jones that's who!
Now tell me why anyone in their right mind would want anything to do with cemtrails after the Alex Jones stunts?
Like I said before if you want Kool-Aid then watch Alex Jones;)
  ;D
« Last Edit: July 14, 2015, 07:29:19 PM by Ivan »

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #10 on: July 14, 2015, 10:05:49 PM »
jaray242

  • Newbie
  • *
  • Posts: 16
  • Karma: +5/-2
Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #11 on: July 15, 2015, 11:20:07 AM »

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #12 on: July 15, 2015, 12:19:43 PM »
Here's Mike's anwser to your question.

In fairness to Mike I think he is just being overly cautious here.
He is a credible guy and needs HARD FACTS not fluff.
If you have something then mail it to him or call into the show...
But if you want Kool-Aid then go to Jonestown!
#OpStoptheBS

-Ivan  ::)
I'm not interested in changing his mind..he has a right to his opinion. However if he won't even address the subject or allow a caller to how is he going to get hard facts?  I don't know whether they are real or not...but  I am open to someone stating their case for or against. Has he presented any "hard facts"to disprove them?  All I'm saying is that given everything we know about how Monsanto modifies our food, flouride is added to our water, BPA used in plastics we drink from, and who knows what else...geoengineering being real too should not be that much of stretch
« Last Edit: July 15, 2015, 12:21:49 PM by jaray242 »

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #13 on: August 11, 2015, 09:07:52 PM »
Unless you look up whenever you are outside and become aware of them it is hard to believe it.  I've had similar experience to the man who called from Texas into WRH, who said when rain clouds start forming, spraying starts happening and then it gets really hot.  I am in SoCal and the same thing happens here.  These are not clouds or contrails above my house.  When I go out and they are spraying, my eyes itch.

Re: CHEMTRAILS vs. CONTRAILS
« Reply #14 on: August 11, 2015, 10:14:27 PM »
I too am mystified by Mike's reluctance to discuss the spraying of toxic particulates into our atmosphere, especially given he lives in Hawaii where they are heavily sprayed off the coast and it is allowed to drift in over the islands and there is also much damage to the organic gardening and farms there.(See Michael J. Murphy's documentary films What and Why in the World Are They Spraying?- available free to watch online- millions have already seen them) How can he not be aware of this?? I personally witnessed a dark unmarked military type jet spraying at very low altitude(approx. 10K ft.) a mile west of my farm in North Ga. on May 30, 2012 and have photographic documentation of the subsequent damage done to vegetation, plants and trees on my farm. The food bearing plants in the garden and blackberry and mulberry bushes acted as if hit by an herbicide(curled and furled up with berries blighted and discolored), while the deciduous tree leaves and others looked as if an acid hit them, edges burned off and badly discolored, holes burned into them from pinhole size to size of cigarette burn. 2 horses were discovered with scalds- on neck and hindquarter- and hair fell out. I became ill with flu like symptoms (within 24-36 hrs.) caustically burnt sinus and throat, (for 4 months; had to finally see ENT specialist for the 1st time ever) tightness in upper chest and back, aching spine & joints, mental confusion, burning eyes, etc. Subsequently I did have soil, leaf, and tree bark analysis by private lab- ALL SAMPLES confirmed VERY HIGH Aluminum-(well over toxic allowable levels) and presence of barium, strontium and titanium as well. Folks this is real and this is happening- I am a witness. There is more than enough data and proof to back up this crime against humanity and the earth, one only needs to open their eyes, look up, and do some research.
