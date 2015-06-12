I too am mystified by Mike's reluctance to discuss the spraying of toxic particulates into our atmosphere, especially given he lives in Hawaii where they are heavily sprayed off the coast and it is allowed to drift in over the islands and there is also much damage to the organic gardening and farms there.(See Michael J. Murphy's documentary films What and Why in the World Are They Spraying?- available free to watch online- millions have already seen them) How can he not be aware of this?? I personally witnessed a dark unmarked military type jet spraying at very low altitude(approx. 10K ft.) a mile west of my farm in North Ga. on May 30, 2012 and have photographic documentation of the subsequent damage done to vegetation, plants and trees on my farm. The food bearing plants in the garden and blackberry and mulberry bushes acted as if hit by an herbicide(curled and furled up with berries blighted and discolored), while the deciduous tree leaves and others looked as if an acid hit them, edges burned off and badly discolored, holes burned into them from pinhole size to size of cigarette burn. 2 horses were discovered with scalds- on neck and hindquarter- and hair fell out. I became ill with flu like symptoms (within 24-36 hrs.) caustically burnt sinus and throat, (for 4 months; had to finally see ENT specialist for the 1st time ever) tightness in upper chest and back, aching spine & joints, mental confusion, burning eyes, etc. Subsequently I did have soil, leaf, and tree bark analysis by private lab- ALL SAMPLES confirmed VERY HIGH Aluminum-(well over toxic allowable levels) and presence of barium, strontium and titanium as well. Folks this is real and this is happening- I am a witness. There is more than enough data and proof to back up this crime against humanity and the earth, one only needs to open their eyes, look up, and do some research.