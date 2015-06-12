By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"No matter how paranoid or conspiracy-minded you are, what the government is actually doing is worse than you imagine."
― William Blum United States Department of State
America, I have a question for you. Who is the government? The government in this country is the people. So, when you hear people make reference to "they" as the government, you need to understand that "they" is you! "We the people" really does mean something, according to the United States Constitution.
Now that we have got that straight...
Recently, I was watching a video, in which a woman was exposing some serious corruption within the system of American government. As she gave details to the high crimes of those who "derived their powers from the consent of the governed" (The Declaration of Independence
), she pointed out that many people, who were on the inside, were a part of what she was exposing. They were willing to come forward if others were willing to do the same, but many were just too scared to stop the crimes that they are committing on the behalf of their employer.
Our veterans fought, bled and died to give these scared employees the freedom in which they now live (John 15:13). However, they don't consider our veterans.
Those who serve "We the people," in whatever capacity, whether it be the president of the United States, a representative or if it is in the military, all take an oath before God to "faithfully discharge the duties" of their offices
.
After I had started to ponder what this woman from the video was saying, I started to recollect what took place at the Nuremberg trials after Hitler's Third Reich was toppled.
In May 1945, President Harry Truman said at the beginning of the court proceedings, "The Laws of God and of man have been violated, and the guilty must not go unpunished" (1 Timothy 1:7).
I watched those who were guilty of doing Hitler's killing for him try to excuse themselves from the guilt by claiming they were just following orders.
In their minds, it was Hitler's fault. They were attempting to point the finger at him to rid themselves of guilt for the crimes they committed.
Hitler could never have done what he did if it were not for those who subjected themselves to his tyrannical rule and did his bidding. Remember, these men had taken an oath to protect Germany. I wonder if they were the same kind of people who were just too afraid to resist the order to kill the innocent. In the end, they were just as guilty as the devil who they complained about.
So, what is the difference between Hitler and his murderers? Absolutely nothing! Were they to take orders from the devil and disobey God? No, but that is exactly what they did.
This is exactly what is happening in America today and The Church is guilty of teaching just that. Yet, you cannot find anywhere in Scripture that can sustain their wicked imaginations (Micah 3:5).
Remember Peter and the other apostles who told the authorities of the day, "We ought to obey God rather than men
" (Acts 5:29).
Instead of bringing their crimes to the light, there are those who remain silent, in service to the corrupt, and watch the corruption spread (Psalm 94:16; Amos 5:15).
They are just too afraid to resist and confront those who are giving orders contrary to the oath of their office which they swore to uphold. This includes the President of the United States, who works for the people.
The real threat to you and your freedoms in America does not come from those wearing turbans on their heads yelling, "Allahu akbar
." The real threat comes from Americans who promise to do one thing, namely upholding and magnifying the law of our constitutional republic
(Article 4 section 4) against foreign and domestic enemies, but do the bidding of those who are attempting to tear down our republic and re-create it in their own image. It is these people who tolerate crime which will be used to bring America to its destruction.
America will never be destroyed from the outside. If we falter and lose our freedoms, it will be because we destroyed ourselves.
An American Duty to our Nation: