One of our favorite author/researchers, the amazingly busy Nick Redfern returns to The Paracast to talk about his latest books: Secret History: Conspiracies from Ancient Aliens to the New World Order. It’s a large book, and there’s plenty of ground to cover from the mainstays, such as the Kennedy Assassination, Walt Disney and the CIA, to loads of other topics. We’ll also get a blow-by-blow about his recent appearance at the Contact in the Desert conference, Slidegate, and other pertinent subjects. Nick is always fun, informative and entertaining.