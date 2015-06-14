« previous next »
The Paracast — June 14, 2015

The Paracast — June 14, 2015
June 11, 2015, 01:35:26 PM
One of our favorite author/researchers, the amazingly busy Nick Redfern returns to The Paracast to talk about his latest books: Secret History: Conspiracies from Ancient Aliens to the New World Order. It’s a large book, and there’s plenty of ground to cover from the mainstays, such as the Kennedy Assassination, Walt Disney and the CIA, to loads of other topics. We’ll also get a blow-by-blow about his recent appearance at the Contact in the Desert conference, Slidegate, and other pertinent subjects. Nick is always fun, informative and entertaining.


