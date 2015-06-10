« previous next »
Topic: Jihadi Welcome at Bilderburg

Jihadi Welcome at Bilderburg
June 10, 2015, 12:00:14 PM
If ISIS is real, and not a creation of the West, then wouldn't they do us all a favor and send a representative on a one way mission to Bilderburg?


