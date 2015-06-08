Patient: I guess the high blood pressure is in my family.

Doctor: Interesting, mom’s side or dad’s side?

Patient: Neither, my husband’s side

Doctor: No, it doesn’t work that way you can’t get high blood pressure from your husband’s side of the family.

Patient: You don’t know my husband’s family!



Sammy couldn’t take it anymore. His wife had been bugging him for months to go see a Doctor about his high blood pressure. He had finally made the appointment simply because he couldn’t take it any longer. As he walked into the front door of his appointment, an anxious Shirley was there waiting for him. Bracing herself for the worst, she asked Sammy how the appointment went, as she nervously eyed the bottle of pills he had come home with. “Everything’s fine”, Sammy happily told her. All he gave me was this Prozac”. “Prozac?” asked a confused Shirley. “Since when do you get Prozac for high blood pressure?!” “Oh they’re not for me,” Sammy triumphantly relies. “They’re for you!”



A woman goes to the doctor for her yearly physical. The nurse starts with certain basic items. "How much do you weigh?" she asks.

"120 lbs.," the woman says. The nurse puts her on the scale and determines her actual weight is 150 lbs.

The nurse asks, "Your height?"

"5 feet, 8 inches," she says. The nurse checks and as it turns out she’s only 5 feet, 5 inches.

Next she takes her blood pressure and tells the woman it is very high.

"Of course it's high!" the freaked out patient screams. "When I came in here, I was tall and slender, and now I'm short and fat!"



The body is always talking to us. We may not listen, but it’s always reporting back about what’s going on with it, how it’s responding to our actions and what we’re doing wrong and right. If you have a problem with dairy, your intestine will signal its distress with cramping, bloating and other digestive symptoms. If you dare to eat cheese, likewise gluten, strawberries, eggs, and any other foods that initiate intolerance or allergies, drink too much alcohol, the next day’s hangover can be a communication so clear and impactful you may never imbibe again. On the other hand, sometimes a burst of happiness or a hit of energy or just some plain old peace of mind can let you know that you’re on the right track. Doing something your body really needs, wants and likes, hot tubs, a brisk workout and playing with babies and puppies come to mind.



While digestion, immunity, skin and respiration are all exquisitely sensitive to their environments, no part of the body is more responsive than the heart and circulatory system. Considering something on order of one out of every two or three Americans has some sort of circulatory health challenges, that is good news. That’s because, once we recognize our complicity in our vascular health challenges we’ll be able to address them for real; without doctors and devices, diagnostic and drugs and their associated side effects.



One of the more significant manifestations of cardiovascular disease is hypertension, and it’s a serious problem. According to an infographic published in the January 12, 2013 edition of New Scientist Magazine, hypertension is the leading contributor the global burden of all disease. Yet nothing exemplifies our participation in our own health and our health challenges than high blood pressure, the source of endless fodder for comedian’s jokes and universally acknowledged for its association with stressful situations. Yet while seemingly everyone knows that stress and hypertension go hand in hand, most hypertensives think nothing about accepting the standard diagnosis of “essential” hypertension (hypertension caused by meaning caused by “unknown” factor) and pharmacological anti-hypertensives that are among the most toxic of all prescription medication.



Hypertension is about stress and to the body there is no more important stress than a shortage of oxygen in the blood, a condition called “hypoxia” and once a critical hypoxic threshold is reached, immediately changes will take place in the blood vessels, causing a rerouting of blood. These modifications, that are the result of the intelligent shunting and strategic opening and closing of vessels, lead to an increase in blood pressure, the force with which the sanguineous fluid moves the circulatory system and represent the body’s attempt to get more blood (and oxygen) to the brain, heart, lungs, musculature and other vital parts of the body.



Hypertension isn’t the only cardiovascular effect of hypoxia. Oxygen acts as a buffer separating red blood cells helping keep them freely floating in easy and smooth fashion throughout the 50,000 mile long river of blood. Under conditions of low blood oxygen, blood cells will tend to clump up. This clumping can create clots and further impede the delivery of oxygen to tissues and inducing even more hypertension. And that’s not all. Hypoxia can disrupt electrical conductivity of the heart leading to various heart arrhythmia including the dreaded A-fib. Not coincidentally, among the most prescribed drugs in America are the anti-coagulants, medication that pharmacologically compels blood to thin , beta blockers chemically ablate (destroy) the heart to prevent electrical malfunctioning and anti-hypertensives that lower blood pressure by poisoning vessel valves, forcing them to open like a dam in a tsunami .



BAD NEWS: Circulatory diseases are serious business. They’re collectively by far the leading cause of death and illness in the United States not to mention spent dollars and wasted time. If you participate in the medical model’s impotent strategy of drugging and electrocuting and sticking in stents you’re not going to be getting better.



GOOD NEWS: If you are dealing with any cardiovascular health issue, by applying simple lifestyle strategies like slow deep breathing, nutritional supplementation, dietary modification and plain old relaxation, you can dramatically reduce your blood pressure without zero toxicity and no side effects on your own, without doctors, pharmacist insurance companies or another pharmaco- medical intervention.

