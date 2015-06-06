« previous next »
Best content on the air/net

Best content on the air/net
June 06, 2015, 03:28:07 PM
Yada,
I appreciate the time you put into presenting Yahowah's truth and dispelling man's myths.  This program is far and away, the most informative and compelling "radio" content available anywhere.  I know you're not big on thanks, so I'll just say that I value the time and effort you put into this.


Re: Best content on the air/net
June 07, 2015, 02:00:52 PM
The bible is one of man's greatest works of fiction... written by the powers that be, at the time, in order to control the masses one way or another. Nothing new here. Just the oldest trick in the book. Wake up, people.

Re: Best content on the air/net
June 07, 2015, 06:06:08 PM
I feel very sorry for you, believing such simplistic nonsense spouted endlessly by government school and anti-human nihilists.

Re: Best content on the air/net
October 07, 2015, 01:06:54 PM
I actually agree with borobundy, the bible IS fiction. It is based on a true story, but it is as reliable as Mein Kampf, the Quran, or See Spot Run for 'salvation' at face value. The information contained within the B-I-B-L-E is so twisted and distorted over so many translations and copy-edits that the modern day book has more errors and discrepancies than it does words.

Behind every great fiction though, there is always a nugget of truth. In the case of the bible, the truth can only be found through a great deal of digging and rational, empirical research. That truth absolutely voids the Bible, as well as any and all religious writings that claim to be derived from it.

If you want to know more information about how distorted that heinous christian book is, check out anintroductiontogod.com
