“My God (‘ely – Mighty One, singular), my God (‘ely), why (la-mah – by what means, for how long, and to what end) have You completely and literally forsaken Me (‘azab – have You totally abandoned and actually relinquished Me, have You genuinely and absolutely left Me, separated from Me, and departed from Me, damned and deserted Me (qal (literal and actual) perfect (total and complete))?” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:2)



This occurred for two reasons. First, God cannot die. So for the Lamb of God to sacrifice His life on Passover for us to live, the eternal and living God could no longer be associated with the body hanging on the pole. Yahowsha’s body would die, but not Yahowah or His Spirit. Not only is God immortal, so are all spirits, and most especially the Set-Apart Spirit. Therefore, God did not die for our sins as Christians ignorantly profess.



Second, Yahowsha’s soul, or consciousness, was on the precipice of fulfilling Matsah. The soul of the only perfect man, the very consciousness of the Towrah-Observant Ma’aseyah, would become “‘azab – separated and damned, forsaken and abandoned,” in She’owl.



“But You are the Set-Apart One (wa ‘atah qodesh), establishing (yashab – living and dwelling throughout time, intent on restoring and renewing) the renown and reputation (tahilah – the excellent character and credibility) of Yisra’el (Yisra’el – individuals who contend, persist, and persevere with God).

In You (ba), our fathers (‘ab) actually trusted (batach – completely relied upon, were totally confident and genuinely secure in (qal perfect)). They totally trusted (batach – genuinely and completely relied (qal perfect)) and (wa) You consistently rescued them (palat – You always brought them away from danger to a safe place, delivering them, helping them escape and survive (piel imperfect telling us that the forefathers were saved by God’s intervention)).

To You (‘el – to You as God) they cried out for help (za’aq – they called for assistance) and they were delivered (wa malat – they were spared, saved, and rescued (niphal perfect – telling us that they were totally passive and Yah was active)). In You (ba – with You) they totally trusted and genuinely relied (batach – they placed their complete confidence (qal perfect)) and they were not disappointed nor disapproved (wa lo’ bowsh – they did not suffer emotional or physical distress or despair (qal perfect)).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:4-6)

Trust, not faith, reliance, not belief, was the essence of their salvation – and ours. Batach is repeated three times so that we would not miss this message. The reason that we are asked to “shamar – observe” Yahowah’s Word is so that we come to know Him and understand what He is offering by way of His Covenant. Trust and reliance are the natural result of knowing and understanding.

So why is it that pastors and priests preach faith and not reliance, belief and not trust? Our faith is as meaningless as are our beliefs. The reliability of the object of our trust is all that matters.









Yahowsha’ is the “qodesh – set-apart one.” This explains His nature. He is part of Yahowah, set apart from Him. And just as energy and matter are the same thing (energy is organized matter), and yet are not equal (E = MC2), Yahowah and Yahowsha’ are the same, but not equal. Yahowsha’ is the diminished material manifestation of Yahowah’s spiritual energy.



“I Am(‘anky) but a crimson grub (wa towla’ – a bloodied scarlet pulp), and not extant, present as a person (wa lo’ ‘iysh – no longer a man or individual [i.e., I’m now less than human]), rebuked and reproached (cherpah – scorned and taunted, disgraced and dishonored as contemptible, insulted with slurs) by man (‘adam – humankind), and disrespected and despised (bazah – disregarded, held in contempt, and ridiculed; seen as worthless, lightly regarded, and of little value)by the family (‘am – people who are kin and nation of Yisra’el).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:7)



“All of those who see Me (kol ra’ah – all who gaze at Me, who look upon Me) they deride and mock Me (la’ag la – they speak unintelligibly about Me, disparaging, scoffing at and ridiculing Me). They shoot off their mouths (patar ba saphah – they flap their lips) and they shake their heads (nuwa’ ro’sh), saying, ‘Commit your removal to (galal ‘el) Yahowah ( YHWH ). Let Him decide to rescue Him (palat – perhaps He will want to save Him (piel imperfect jussive)). Let Him choose to spare Him (natsal – maybe He will decide to save Him (hiphil imperfect jussive)). Surely (ky) He delights in Him (chaphets ba – He wants Him, He desires and is pleased with Him (qal perfect)).’” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:8-9)

They obviously hadn’t read the 7th chapter of 2nd Shamow’el / Samuel, where Yahowah told Dowd / David that when our sin was associated with the Ma’aseyah, He wouldn’t spare the rod. That is why He was hanging there, after all.



“Indeed (ky), You (‘atah – speaking to Yahowah) caused Me to come forth from (gyach min – Me to be drawn out of) the womb (beten), causing Me to rely (batach) upon (‘al) My mother’s breast (‘em shad).

God, You (‘al – before, beside, and in association with the Almighty), You caused Me to be cast out of (shalak min – cast off, forth, and away) the point of origin (rechem – womb as in matrix, a spatial position indicative of the source; from racham, meaning love, mercy and compassion). From (min) My mother’s (‘em) womb (beten) You have been My God (‘el).”(Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:10-11)



Yahowsha’ is saying that Yahowah sent Him from the matrix—an eternal four-dimensional construct which is the point of origin, the source of love, mercy, and compassion via a woman’s womb. Like the rest of us, and following the Covenant’s model, He would come to know the nurturing love of a mother. Moreover, the only way for Yahowsha’ to be considered perfect, is for Him to live a Towrah-observant life from beginning to end.

“Do not distance Yourself from Me (lo’ rachaq min – never sever Your relationship with Me, actually recede from Me, avoiding Me, with You going so far away from Me (qal (subject is literally influenced by the act) imperfect (the act is ongoing) jussive (denoting a negative request in second person)) because (ky) the Adversary’s anguish (tsarah – the rival’s trouble and oppressor’s tribulation; the unavoidable suffering and emotional distress associated with the competitor) is imminent (qarob – personal, approaching, and near in space-time). For indeed (ky), no one (ayn - nothing) can help (‘azar – can provide support, assistance, or aid).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:12)







“Numerous and strong (rab) bulls (par) surround Me (cabab – they assemble around and encircle Me), aggressively attacking supernatural (‘abyr – powerful fighting bullish and spiritual warrior) serpents (bashan). They have besieged and crowned Me in hostile fashion (kathar – they gather about to hem Me in, adorning Me with a circular crown).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:13)



“They opened (patsah) their mouths (peh) against Me (‘al), a raving and roaring lion(‘arayeh – a destroying assassin, a beast who preys on others) plucking and tearing Me to pieces(taraph – mangling Me, ripping apart My soft tissues with sharp objects, violently flailing Me so as to inflict an abhorrent death).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:14)



“Like a river of water (ka mayim – similar to liquid water), I am poured out and emptied (shaphak).

And (wa) all of (kol) My bones (‘etsem – My substance skeleton, and limbs) are stretched, separated, and out of joint (parad).

Like wax (ka downag – similar to wax) My diaphragm inside of Me (me’ah ba tawek – the internal organs in the midst of My body) is unable to move (downag – is dissolving and wasting away).

Like sun-baked dust (ka cheres – similar to a broken sun-hardened vessel of earthenware), My vigor and strength (koach) are withered and failed (yabesh – dried up without moisture and incapacitated).

And (wa) My tongue (lashown) cleaves (dabaq – is made to stick) to My gums (malqowch – to My palate and jaws).

And into (wa la) the dust and debris (‘aphar – the earthen material and rubbish) of death(maweth) they have placed Me (shaphath – they have put Me).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:15-16)

“For indeed (ky) the contemptible and abased yelpers (keleb – loud and attacking, unfaithful pagan dogs; evil male prostitutes of a lowly status and violent nature; puppets and traitors) have surrounded Me (sabab – they have encircled Me like a swirling wind).

The assemblage (‘edah – the band or swarm, the congregation) of the corrupt (ra’a’ – of the displeasing, evil, and injurious) encircle Me to destroy Me (naqaph – they go around Me, threatening Me, inflicting pain from every direction).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:17)

“They have pierced (kuwr) my hands (yad) and my feet (wa regel).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:17)



That is precisely how crucifixion kills, right down to its most unique symptoms. The victim’s inability to inhale robs their body of oxygen, and thus energy, causing koach—“a helpless and powerless incapacity to perform any needed function.” Likewise, yabesh in association with me’ah ba tawek describes “a withering paralyzed state in which the body no longer responds to the brain’s motor function commands.”



While using such a device in this excruciating fashion is repulsive, even reprehensible, there remains a far greater crime here than mutilating and murdering the Ma’aseyah. If you are a Jew, faithful to the religious traditions of your people, what I’m going to share ought to make you nauseous, angry to the point of rage. To keep you from knowing Yahowsha’ and salvation, rabbis knowingly and purposely altered the passage to read: “Like a lion are my hands and feet.” Lion is‘aryeh (אַרְיֵה). Pierced is kuwr (כּוּר). The word for “like” does not appear in the text and “lion” and “pierced” aren’t even remotely similar. This was not a mistake. It was done on purpose.



The Lamb of God’s hands and feet were nailed to an Upright Pillar on Mowryah during Passover at the behest of yelping clerics. To cover up their crime, they removed the most obvious reference to His sacrifice and replaced it with drivel.



If what I claim regarding this prophecy is true, that Dowd wrote that His hands and feet would be pierced, then the Scriptural text predicts Yahowsha’s crucifixion five centuries before crucifixion was conceived by the Assyrians and nearly one-thousand years before the piercing style of Roman execution was invented. Moreover, since crucifixion has been banned for a millennia, this form of suffering must have occurred in our past, not in our future. And if what I claim regarding the alteration is true, then the most esteemed rabbis are liars who should not be trusted. The Talmud is trash. The authors of the oral traditions are deceitful men who are willing to alter God’s testimony to suit their own personal agendas.

So here is the proof: the 11th century CE Masoretic Text reads: “Like (ka) a lion (‘aryeh) are my hands (yad) and feet (wa regel).” The 20th century CE Jewish Publication Society Tanach agrees, saying: “Like lions [they maul] my hands and feet.” Yet the 3rd century BCE Septuagint has “The have pierced my hands and feet.” More telling still, the oldest surviving Hebrew manuscript of the 22nd Psalm was recently discovered at Nahal Hever. It dates to the first century BCE. It reads: “They have pierced (kuwr) my hands (yad) and my feet (wa regel).”

There is but one possible explanation for these discrepancies. The Masoretes deliberately changed Yahowah’s testimony for the express purpose of hoodwinking Yahuwdym, hoping they wouldn’t recognize their Ma’aseyah nor understand what He had done for them. And by so doing, they hoped to maintain their positions of power and influence even though it would cost tens of millions of Yisra’elite their souls.

Flee them. Expose them. Rebuke them. Trust Yahowah and rely on Yahowsha’, not men.



The prophet Zakaryah / Zechariah had a great deal to say about Yahowsha’, referring to Him by name. And so at this point, since it is especially relevant to this passage, I would be remiss if I didn’t share Zakaryah 12:10 before we complete the Mizmowr. Yahowah is speaking to Yahuwdym in the last days:



“And (wa) I will pour out (shaphak) upon the house (‘al beyth – on the family and home) of Dowyd (Dowyd – Love), and upon (wa ‘al) those who dwell in (yashab – the inhabitants who establish their abode and remain in) Yaruwshalaim (Yaruwshalaim – the Source of Reconciliation), the Spirit of Mercy (Ruwach Chen – the Spirit of Favor and Acceptance, a Beautiful and Beneficial Spiritual Garment) and (wa) of Requesting Undeserved Favor(tachanuwn – of supplication, one who pleads for kindness issuing a petition requesting compassion; from chanan, meaning one who seeks, implores, and shows favor and makes favorable).

And (wa) they shall look (nabat – they will observe, focus upon, pay attention to, and regard, they will understand and appropriately respond) to Me (‘el – to the Almighty) whom (‘eth ‘asher – by association) they have actually pierced (daqar – wounded by driving implements completely through (qal perfect)), and (wa) they shall choose to genuinely mourn (caphad – they will lament electing to really express their complete sorrow (qal perfect consecutive)) for Him (‘al – for God)as (ka – similar to the way) one mourns (micped – cries aloud) for an only begotten son (‘al ha yachyd).



And (wa) shall bitterly weep (marar – grieving furiously, enraged in anger) over Him (‘al – on account of Him), similar to (ka) the anguish suffered over the loss of (marar ‘al – the anger and rage over losing) their firstborn child (ha bakowr – the first son born into a family).”(Zakaryah / Remember Yah / Zechariah 12:10)



“They divide (chalaq – plunder, assign, and distribute) My garments (beged) among themselves (la), and (wa) for (‘al) my clothing (labuwsh) they cast lots (naphal gowral – they get down on their knees, lowering themselves to toss pebbles to claim an allotment).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:19) If there had only been Catholics at the time, they would have scooped them up, called them holy relics, and then built a lavish shrine so that the faithful could worship them while they collected a visitor’s fee.

With Yahowsha’s last words on the upright pole, Yahowah’s Spirit departed, leaving the soul of the Passover Lamb to bear the sins of all mankind. He pleads:

“And You (wa ‘atah), Yahowah ( - ), please do not distance Yourself (lo’ rachaq – I do not want You to ever remove Yourself nor actually send Me away (qal imperfect jussive)).

My ‘Eyaluwth (‘Eyaluwth – feminine form of ‘eyal used in parallel with YHWH, a title meaning Your Strength and Your Helper, She Who Provides Aid), please come quickly (chuwsh – I ask that You act swiftly, I want You to literally swoop down, actually hastening to rush upon and continually prepare Me, ready immediately (qal imperative paragogic) to assist and help Me (la ‘ezrah – in order to provide relief for Me, being the One who aids and comforts Me).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:20)

“Please snatch away and save (natsal – I want You to rescue, spare, defend, and deliver (hiphil imperative paragogic)) My soul (nepesh) from waste, desolation, and ruin (min choreb – from being dried up and devastated by the impending horror and rubble), from the hand and power (min yad – from the influence and actions) of the contemptible and abased yelpers (keleb – these whores and prostitutes, these evil scum of lowly status, these loud and attacking, unfaithful pagan dogs, these puppets and traitors).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:21)





For You have responded to Me (‘anah – You have answered, testified about, and born witness to Me (qal perfect)) from (min) the horns of light on the summit of the mountain (qeren– sending out brilliant rays of light from the trumpet which conveys a message) and lifted Me up(ra’am – raised Me on high).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:22)



“Yahowah ( YHWH), my God (‘elohym), in You I trust (hasah – find refuge, safety, comfort, and rest). Save me (yasha’) from all who pursue (radaph – harass, chase after, and persecute) me. Snatch me away (natsal – rescue and deliver me) lest he tear (taraph – pluck apart violently causing the death of) my soul (nepesh) like a lion (‘arayeh – a destroyer, savage beast who hunts its prey and kills them), tearing it [my soul] apart and carrying it (paraq) where no one and nothing (‘ayin)can snatch me away (nasal – deliver, rescue, recover, or save me).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 7:1-2)



“As your only begotten Son (yachyd), please save Me (yasha’ – I want You to deliver Me, rescue and liberate Me (hiphil imperative)) from (min) the destroyer’s (‘arayeh – a powerful assassin who hunts and savages his prey and by extension a powerful carnivore, and thus lion; from‘arah – to pluck grapes from the vine) mouth (peh – opening). For You have responded to Me(‘anah – You have answered, testified about, and born witness to Me (qal perfect)) from (min) the horns of light on the summit of the mountain (qeren – sending out brilliant rays of light from the trumpet which conveys a message) and lifted Me up (ra’am – raised Me on high).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:22)







“I will choose to continually relate(saphar – I want to always record, recount, reckon, rehearse, declare, and proclaim (piel (the object (Your name) is put into action by relating it) imperfect (ongoing effect) cohortative (volition)))Your name (shem – your personal and proper designation, reputation, renown, fame, glory, status, and dominion) to my brethren (la ‘ach – brothers, relatives, kin, friends, and associates) in the midst of (ba tawek) the community (qahal – assembly and crowd), electing to radiate Your brilliant source of clear light (halal – choosing to become an ongoing and visible source extolling Your merit (piel imperfect cohortative)).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:23)



In Yashayah we are told this is all a ransom



"When, as a concession ('im - surely and verily, as a marker of emphasis and being indefinite in time, in the larger context of an oath) He shall render (suwm - place, direct, and extend; appoint and pledge) His Soul (nepesh) as a guilt offering ('asham - to be declared guilty, offensive, and desolate, suffering the punishment) for sin." Consistent with Psalm 22, Yahowah/Yahoshah rendered Hisnepesh/Soul as the guilt offering for sin, not His body or His Spirit. Yahowah's Spirit is immortal. Yah cannot die. Yahowah's Spirit had to abandon the Ma'aseyah at the point of death, forsaking Him, separating the Spirit from Yahoshah's Soul, so that Yahowah's nepeshcould suffer the indignity of dissipation in the realm of the dead.

"Out of (min - removed from) the toil('amal - hard work, great effort, suffering labor, misery and distressing experience) of His Soul (nepesh), He will see (ra'ah) light ('owr) and find satisfaction (saba' - be fulfilled)." (Yasha'yahw/Isaiah 53:11)



"And through knowing (in a relational sense) (yada') the One Who Vindicates(Tsadaq - the Righteous One who makes others right), My Servant ('ebed), many (rab- a great abundance of people) will be vindicated (tsadaq - be made right with God, cleansed and justified) as He will bear (cabal - drag the burden of and carry, incur and be laden with) their guilt and punishment ('avon - iniquity, the consequence of sin, perversity and depravity)." (Yasha'yahw/Isaiah 53:11)





“All (kol) descendants (zera’ – seed, children, offspring, family, and progeny) of Ya’aqob(Ya’aqob – one who digs in his heels, renamed Yisra’el) consider Him worthy of respect and massively significant (kabad – hold Him in high regard, valuing Him immensely).” (Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 22:24)



Note that He did not say a religious institution called a church but to “All (kol) descendants (zera’ – seed, children, offspring, family, and progeny) of Ya’aqob





“Yahowah ( -YHWH) is my Shepherd, I shall not be without (chaser – go down, be diminished in mass, position, or dimension; decrease or be abated; be deprived, lacking or wanting anything). He lays me down in green pastures. He leads me beside restful waters. He restores(suwb – changes, renews, and returns) my soul (nepesh). He guides (nachah – leads, creating opportunities in a reliable state of trust for) me in the paths (ma’gal – teaching, directions in life, the encampment, and the way) of vindication (tsadaq – justification and salvation, truthfulness, being right with God) for His name’s (shem – position’s, authority’s, character’s) sake (ma’an – purpose and intent, account, answer, and response).”



Our defense against the Adversary, darkness, and death is Yahowah. “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of darkness and death, I fear no evil (ra’ – adversary), for You are with me (‘imad – in my presence and company, striving beside me). Your rod (shebet – staff and scepter) and Your support and substance (mish’enah), they comfort and console me. You prepare a table before me in the presence of the one who binds and distresses (tsarar – the adversary who oppresses, confines, gives birth, and weakens).” Once again, the Adversary has been linked to “binding” and thus to religion.

The following use of dashen helps confirm that my concerns regarding the standard English translations of the 22nd Psalm were well founded. “You have anointed (dashen) my head (ro’sh)with oil (ba shemen – olive oil serving as a metaphor for the Set-Apart Spirit). My cup (koc)overflows with abundance (rawayah – with the help and aid of Yah). Surely (‘ak – indeed exclusively) goodness (towb – good and beneficial things, that which is generous, festive, beautiful, pleasing and healing) and unfailing love and enduring kindness (wa chesed – mercy and favor) will pursue me (radaph – will chase after me) all the days (kol yowmym) of my restored life (chayy – of my continued existence, my restoration and renewal). And I will return, be restored and renewed, forever changed (suwb) in Yahowah’s ( YHWH ) family and home (beyth – household) forever (la ‘orek yowmym – for an unlimited length of days).”(Mizmowr / Song / Psalm 23)



The greatest story ever told ends “happily ever after.”

