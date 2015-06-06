Dancing around naked with a green wig on is crazy.



Worshiping pink aliens from planet Pop-Tart is crazy.



Eating live cockroaches and then washing them down with cat urine is crazy.



Soviet-style surveillance of the American people is not "crazy"; it's criminal.



Training the military to wage war on the American people is not "crazy"; it's criminal.



The TPP is not "crazy"; it's criminal.



Imperialist wars of aggression overseas are not "crazy"; they're criminal.



And so on and so forth.



It sure would be nice if certain individuals would learn the fundamental difference between those two terms.