Dancing around naked with a green wig on is crazy.
Worshiping pink aliens from planet Pop-Tart is crazy.
Eating live cockroaches and then washing them down with cat urine is crazy.
Soviet-style surveillance of the American people is not "crazy"; it's criminal.
Training the military to wage war on the American people is not "crazy"; it's criminal.
The TPP is not "crazy"; it's criminal.
Imperialist wars of aggression overseas are not "crazy"; they're criminal.
And so on and so forth.
It sure would be nice if certain individuals would learn the fundamental difference between those two terms.