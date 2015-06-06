« previous next »
Crazy vs. Criminal
« on: June 06, 2015, 12:30:45 PM »
Dancing around naked with a green wig on is crazy.

Worshiping pink aliens from planet Pop-Tart is crazy.

Eating live cockroaches and then washing them down with cat urine is crazy.

Soviet-style surveillance of the American people is not "crazy"; it's criminal.

Training the military to wage war on the American people is not "crazy"; it's criminal.

The TPP is not "crazy"; it's criminal.

Imperialist wars of aggression overseas are not "crazy"; they're criminal.

And so on and so forth.

It sure would be nice if certain individuals would learn the fundamental difference between those two terms.


Re: Crazy vs. Criminal
« Reply #1 on: June 09, 2015, 06:06:54 PM »
Anything that was once considered good & is now considered bad... is CRAZY! Being a Patriot in the Fatherland...criminal

Re: Crazy vs. Criminal
« Reply #2 on: June 09, 2015, 06:10:00 PM »
Anything that was once considered good & is now considered bad... is CRAZY! Being a Patriot in the Fatherland...criminal ::)

Re: Crazy vs. Criminal
« Reply #3 on: June 27, 2016, 01:59:47 PM »
If you want to die of alcohol poisoning, take a shot of tequila every time Alex says:

"It's just crazy!"

Re: Crazy vs. Criminal
« Reply #4 on: June 28, 2016, 09:29:21 AM »
Like we need another reason to take a drink...

Re: Crazy vs. Criminal
« Reply #5 on: June 30, 2016, 05:20:26 PM »
Even faster if you do so every time he interrupts a guest or caller!  LOL!!

Re: Crazy vs. Criminal
Re: Crazy vs. Criminal
« Reply #6 on: July 01, 2016, 11:49:07 AM »
NOW he has 10 minute commercials selling stuff??!! 2-3 times an hour?? What a FAT head!!
