The NEED Act

The Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act

The Genetically Engineered Food Right to Know Act

The Surveillance State Repeal Act

For several years, now, Webster Tarpley has been expressing over and over again his complete and total disdain for Rand Paul. He can't even mention Paul's name without being snide about it."Little Rand!"Regular listeners of World Crisis Radio have heard this a thousand times.My question to Dr. Tarpley is: if you're so "different" from Senator Paul, then why do you seem to be united with him in silent opposition to the following four bills?-- http://www.monetary.org/occupying-the-need-act/2014/04 -- http://www.huffingtonpost.com/stephen-zarlenga/sequesters-shutdowns-and-_b_4086071.html -- http://thomas.loc.gov/cgi-bin/query/z?c112:H.R.2306: -- http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/12/20/legalize-marijuana-bill_n_4481865.html -- https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/112/hr3553 -- http://www.huffingtonpost.com/news/genetically-engineered-food-right-to-know-act/ -- http://news.antiwar.com/2013/07/25/rep-holt-introduces-surveillance-state-repeal-act/