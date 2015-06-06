Please
Topic: Webster Tarpley and Rand Paul: Strange Bedfellows? (Read 1736 times)
SingleTax
Newbie
Posts: 49
Karma: +4/-4
Webster Tarpley and Rand Paul: Strange Bedfellows?
«
on:
June 06, 2015, 11:23:59 AM »
For several years, now, Webster Tarpley has been expressing over and over again his complete and total disdain for Rand Paul. He can't even mention Paul's name without being
snide
about it.
"Little Rand!"
Regular listeners of World Crisis Radio have heard this a thousand times.
My question to Dr. Tarpley is: if you're so "different" from Senator Paul, then why do you seem to be
united
with him in silent
opposition
to the following four bills?
The NEED Act
--
http://www.monetary.org/occupying-the-need-act/2014/04
--
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/stephen-zarlenga/sequesters-shutdowns-and-_b_4086071.html
The Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act
--
http://thomas.loc.gov/cgi-bin/query/z?c112:H.R.2306:
--
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/12/20/legalize-marijuana-bill_n_4481865.html
The Genetically Engineered Food Right to Know Act
--
https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/112/hr3553
--
http://www.huffingtonpost.com/news/genetically-engineered-food-right-to-know-act/
The Surveillance State Repeal Act
--
http://news.antiwar.com/2013/07/25/rep-holt-introduces-surveillance-state-repeal-act/
