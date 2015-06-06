« previous next »
Webster Tarpley and Rand Paul: Strange Bedfellows?

Webster Tarpley and Rand Paul: Strange Bedfellows?
For several years, now, Webster Tarpley has been expressing over and over again his complete and total disdain for Rand Paul. He can't even mention Paul's name without being snide about it.

"Little Rand!"

Regular listeners of World Crisis Radio have heard this a thousand times.

My question to Dr. Tarpley is: if you're so "different" from Senator Paul, then why do you seem to be united with him in silent opposition to the following four bills?

The NEED Act

-- http://www.monetary.org/occupying-the-need-act/2014/04

-- http://www.huffingtonpost.com/stephen-zarlenga/sequesters-shutdowns-and-_b_4086071.html

The Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act

-- http://thomas.loc.gov/cgi-bin/query/z?c112:H.R.2306:

-- http://www.huffingtonpost.com/2013/12/20/legalize-marijuana-bill_n_4481865.html

The Genetically Engineered Food Right to Know Act

-- https://www.govtrack.us/congress/bills/112/hr3553

-- http://www.huffingtonpost.com/news/genetically-engineered-food-right-to-know-act/

The Surveillance State Repeal Act

-- http://news.antiwar.com/2013/07/25/rep-holt-introduces-surveillance-state-repeal-act/


