Author Topic: The Paracast — June 7, 2015  (Read 942 times)

Gene Steinberg

    The Paracast — The Gold Standard of Paranormal Radio
The Paracast — June 7, 2015
« on: June 05, 2015, 07:44:31 PM »
He's back for another go-round. Open Mind's Alejandro Rojas. He'll be talking about the latest developments in UFO research, including Slidegate episode, the so-called Roswell Slides, along and the recent Contact in the Desert event. Alejandro is Director of Operations for Open Minds Production, the host for Open Minds UFO Radio, editor and contributing writer for OpenMinds.tv, and emcee for the International UFO Congress. He is also a blogger for the Huffington Post. In short, he's one busy gentleman. Ahead of this episode, Alejandro told us: "I have a feeling you guys are going to get me in trouble."


Peace,
Gene Steinberg
Host-Executive Producer, The Paracast
Host-Executive Producer, The Tech Night Owl LIVE
