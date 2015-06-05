We feature the return of cutting-edge commentator and investigative journalist Daniel Eran Dilger, of Roughly Drafted Magazine and AppleInsider. This time, Daniel will talk about the differences in Apple Maps in China and the dearth of compelling new features announced for the next version of Android — M — at the recent Google I/O conference, pointing out that some of the new features were similar to ones already available in Apple's iOS.



You'll also hear from columnist John Martellaro, Senior Editor, Analysis & Reviews for The Mac Observer and a columnist for The Street, whose bill of fare includes why Apple will be "forced" to add 4K (Ultra HD) to the next Apple TV, whether they will finally be set to "reinvigorate" the iPad," the possibilities of the next version of OS X, which is being introduced at the WWDC, John's experiences with his new Apple Watch, and how his new MacBook "speaks" to him.