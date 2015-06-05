We feature Bryan Chaffin, co-founder and co-publisher of The Mac Observer. The bill of fare includes Jonathan Ive's new job as Chief Design Officer. Is this the promotion it seems, or a way for him to quietly disengage from Apple? You'll also hear about Apple's ongoing problems with the antitrust compliance monitor in the eBook price fixing case, Apple's new same-day delivery system that started in San Francisco, and ongoing problems with Apple's OS updates.



You'll also hear from Kirk McElhearn, who is also known as Macworld's "iTunes Guy," who will tell you about his experiences selling used stuff on Amazon and eBay. He'll also talk about what might be forthcoming in the next Apple TV set-top box, and he and Gene will discuss their different tastes in TV programs. Hint: Kirk isn't a fan of shows about comic book heroes.