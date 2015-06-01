By Bradlee Dean, Sons Of Liberty
"The Bible is for the government of the People, by the People and for the People." -John Wycliffe
Just in the month of May, we have seen the attacks toward America's Christian heritage intensify.
Lance Cpl. Monifa Sterling was court -martialed for refusing to take down a paraphrased Bible verse on her computer
General Craig Olson stated
at the congressionally supported National Day of Prayer Task Force that God guided him and strengthened his career and the he was a redeemed believer in Christ. Soon afterward, the anti-theists wanted to have him court-martialed
A high school principal was fired
after he read the Bible and prayed with a group of students during a volunteer Christian group meeting.
A Florida teacher humiliated a 12-year-old boy
in front of an entire class after she caught him reading the Bible during free reading time.
The good news is that, in each situation, they are contesting their rights and are fighting back (Jude 1:3).
The bad news is most people believe that what is happening to their country is legal when, in fact, the opposite is true. The purpose of government is to ensure our rights, which God gave
, not to steal them away. Just ask those who represent you to recite the oath that they took before serving "We The People."
"The rights of man come not from the generosity of the state but from the hand of God." - John F. Kennedy
Therefore, America, before feeling sorry for yourselves, I need to set the record straight. Let me remind you that it is not the ACLU or some other anti-American group or communist organization that is taking away your rights. It is the American people relinquishing and forfeiting the rights that God gave.
Here are some of the rights America has never lost:
- Students have the right to pray on a public school campus.
- Students have the right to read their Bible on a public school campus.
- Students have the right to form religious clubs on campus.
- Students have the right to hand out tracts, flyers, or other religious material on campus.
- Students have the right to do research papers, speeches, etc. with religious themes.
- Students have the right to be exempt from participating in assignments that are contrary to their religious beliefs.
- Students have the right to discuss religious issues even though other students may overhear them.
Despite the fact that we have rights, it amazes me how much time people will spend proclaiming defeat and giving power over to corruption when they still have the freedom to do the right things.
If the American people would spend their time bringing about resolve by upholding the law, advocating judgment and thereby establishing righteousness and peace
, we would have a different country in just one week.
People have also been deceived into thinking that students in the public schools belong to the government
, as if to say the federal government is free to violate the 10th Amendment at will.
If one does tend to agree with the state-controlled media's anti-Christian narrative with the use of corrupt government members along with atheists and revisionists, it is because America is not taking the time to study and to know the difference between the truth and the lie (2 Timothy 2:15).
"It is when people forget God that tyrants forge their chains. -Reverend Gardiner Spring
I have a personal friend who is a former CIA agent, who told me that the two objectives of this criminal administration
is to . By the way, that will never happen (1 Peter 1:25)!
What you are seeing in America today is foreign governments at work assailing
and indoctrinating
the up and coming generations in hopes of overthrowing who you are.
At least now, you know who is breaking the law (Psalm 94:20).
Now, I hope you can understand why William Penn stated, "Men must be governed by God or they will be ruled by tyrants."
