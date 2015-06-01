MONDAY - JUNE 1. 2015: Host Joyce Riley
2nd hour open lines for listeners calls!
DR. EDWARD GROUP joins The Power Hour to discuss natural alternatives to mental health.
Dr. Group has studied natural healing methods for over 20 years and, though he no longer sees patients individually, now focuses on spreading the word of health and wellness to the global community. Under his leadership, Global Healing Center, Inc. has earned recognition as one of the largest alternative, natural, and organic health resources on the Internet
Website: http://www.globalhealingcenter.comTUESDAY - JUNE 2, 2015: Host Joyce Riley
DR. CASS INGRAM will educate on common kitchen spices, especially oregano, and their healing powers for the common cold or flu, along with being beneficial for your emergency medicine chest and gateway to wellness! Cass will also be introducing his new Health Hunter products which are now available at The Power Mall.
DVD of Interest: Into the Wild with the Health Hunter by Cass Ingram
DEBORAH TAVARES joins TPH once again to delve deeper into critical world events and actions against humanity. She will discuss the status of the people and how war has been declared upon us.
Websites:
StopTheCrime.net
RefuseSmartMeters.com
ToxicSky.org
ToxicDrinkingWater.org
DR. SHERRI TENPENNY, D.O. discusses the latest threats to our health and critical vaccine information every parent should know.
Website: http://drtenpenny.comWEDNESDAY - JUNE 3, 2015: Host Joyce Riley
Learning about our health, what is good and what is bad, has had a lot to do with the research and life of DR. SHERRY ROGERS through her shows and her many books. She joins The Power Hour today with her monthly tips and insights that we all take to heart. Become your own health advocate!
LARRY PINKNEY joins TPH this morning. Tune in for a thought-provoking show!
Larry Pinkney is a veteran of the Black Panther Party, the former Minister of Interior of the Republic of New Africa, a former political prisoner and the only American to have successfully self-authored his civil/political rights case to the United Nations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. For more about Larry Pinkney see the book, Saying No to Power: Autobiography of a 20th Century Activist and Thinker, by William Mandel.
Websites:http://www.blackactivistwg.orghttp://www.blackactivistwg.org/blog
Articles by Larry: http://www.intrepidreport.com/archives/author/larry-pinkneyTHURSDAY - JUNE 4, 2015: Host Joyce Riley
The benefits of Living Clay are untold and yet many people don't utilize it to its fullest. To gain understanding of how to use clay, join author and clay expert PERRY A~ as she explains what it can be used for and how to use it effectively. With the toxins everywhere we turn, clay is more important than ever and everyone should have it in their medicine cabinets! Perry A~ will discuss how to use Calcium Bentonite Clay as protection from radiation exposure.
Websites: http://www.aboutclay.com
& http://www.perrya.com
WOLFGANG HALBIG joins The Power hour to discuss on the latest on the Sandy Hook hoax.
Website: http://www.sandyhookjustice.comFRIDAY - JUNE 5, 2015: HOST JOYCE RILEY & JOSH
DR. JAMES WINER joins to discuss energy healing. Dr. James Winer is one of the leading pioneers in the natural health field. For over forty-five years he has been on the cutting edge of the alternative health movement, serving in a wide variety of capacities. He is the editor of the "Journal of Energy Medicine"
Website: http://www.drwiner.com
Also joining today is BRIAN RICHARDS of SaunaSpace. SaunaSpace was created to develop innovative solutions to the demand for quality near infrared sauna products. They began building their saunas after the first-hand experience of the healing power of sauna therapy. They are professional grade, USA made!
