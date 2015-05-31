Please
login
or
register
.
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
News:
Back To GCNLive.com
Main
Help
Search
Calendar
Login
Register
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
World Crisis Radio
»
Critique of Rand Paul's austerity plan?
« previous
next »
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
Author
Topic: Critique of Rand Paul's austerity plan? (Read 1686 times)
SingleTax
Newbie
Posts: 49
Karma: +4/-4
Critique of Rand Paul's austerity plan?
«
on:
May 31, 2015, 03:02:18 PM »
Several years ago Webster Tarpley did an excellent interview on Guns & Butter called "Critique of Ron Paul's Austerity Plan":
--
http://tarpley.net/2011/12/28/critique-of-ron-pauls-austerity-plan/
--
https://soundcloud.com/guns-and-butter-1/critique-of-ron-pauls-austerity-plan-webster-griffin-tarpley-244
In view of the following I'd now love to see him do a similar one called "Critique of Rand Paul's Austerity Plan."
"Paul also advocates for cuts in entitlement programs like welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, and child nutrition.
"However, when it comes to defense spending, Paul has changed his tune. He previously proposed cuts in military spending. But this March, in the lead up to his 2016 announcement, Paul proposed a $190 billion influx (a 16% increase) to the Pentagon's budget over the next two years."
--
http://www.businessinsider.com/rand-pauls-positions-on-economic-policy-issues-2015-5
Print
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
GCNLive Community
»
Shows
»
World Crisis Radio
»
Critique of Rand Paul's austerity plan?
SMF 2.0.8
|
SMF © 2014
,
Simple Machines
SMFAds
for
Free Forums
Simple Audio Video Embedder
BR Finale
2011 by,
Crip