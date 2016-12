"Paul also advocates for cuts in entitlement programs like welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, and child nutrition.



"However, when it comes to defense spending, Paul has changed his tune. He previously proposed cuts in military spending. But this March, in the lead up to his 2016 announcement, Paul proposed a $190 billion influx (a 16% increase) to the Pentagon's budget over the next two years."

Several years ago Webster Tarpley did an excellent interview on Guns & Butter called "Critique of Ron Paul's Austerity Plan":-- http://tarpley.net/2011/12/28/critique-of-ron-pauls-austerity-plan/ -- https://soundcloud.com/guns-and-butter-1/critique-of-ron-pauls-austerity-plan-webster-griffin-tarpley-244 In view of the following I'd now love to see him do a similar one called "Critique of Rand Paul's Austerity Plan."