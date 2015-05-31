« previous next »
Author Topic: Critique of Rand Paul's austerity plan?  (Read 1686 times)

Critique of Rand Paul's austerity plan?
« on: May 31, 2015, 03:02:18 PM »
Several years ago Webster Tarpley did an excellent interview on Guns & Butter called "Critique of Ron Paul's Austerity Plan":

-- http://tarpley.net/2011/12/28/critique-of-ron-pauls-austerity-plan/

-- https://soundcloud.com/guns-and-butter-1/critique-of-ron-pauls-austerity-plan-webster-griffin-tarpley-244

In view of the following I'd now love to see him do a similar one called "Critique of Rand Paul's Austerity Plan."
    "Paul also advocates for cuts in entitlement programs like welfare, food stamps, Medicaid, and child nutrition.

    "However, when it comes to defense spending, Paul has changed his tune. He previously proposed cuts in military spending. But this March, in the lead up to his 2016 announcement, Paul proposed a $190 billion influx (a 16% increase) to the Pentagon's budget over the next two years."


