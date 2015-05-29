We feature Josh Centers, Managing Editor for TidBITS, and author of “Take Control of Apple TV” and other titles, who will talk about the use case for Apple Watch, and whether he would have kept his had he not been a tech editor. He’ll also talk about the prospects for the next Apple TV and whether Apple will add support for 4K TV. Do people even care about 4K and other fancy TV features? Josh will also discuss his one month as an AOL member.



You’ll also hear from tech columnist Rob Pegoraro, of USA Today and Yahoo Tech, who will cover what may be the beginning of the end for AOL, which is being acquired by Verizon. He’ll also talk about cable cord cutting, Comcast’s efforts to make the company more likable to customers, prospects for an Apple branded TV subscription service, the fight over the Patriot Act and NSA surveillance, and the arrival of EMV security on credit cards in the U.S.