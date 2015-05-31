Researcher Ryan Skinner returns to The Paracast to talk about his two new books: Tales of the Skinwalker: Stories from Skinwalker Ranch and Skinwalker Ranch: The UFO Farm. As many of our listeners know, Ryan has made countless trips to the Uintah Basin where the infamous Skinwalker Ranch, scene of numerous paranormal events, is located. Over the years, he has collected quite a number of interesting accounts that seem to be centered in the area around the ranch. In his new books, he discusses many of the stories that didn’t make it into the first two books and expands on his ongoing investigations into the mysteries in Utah.