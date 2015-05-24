From the early 1960s, Tim Beckley has been a fixture in the UFO field. In addition to editing such newsstand publications as “UFO Universe,” Beckley’s publishing company, Inner Light — Global Communications, has published over 200 books. Beckley hosts a podcast, “Unraveling the Secrets,” and runs a YouTube channel, “Mr. UFO’s Secret Files.” Beckley will discuss how his opinions have changed concerning the origins of UFOs, what really might have happened at Roswell, and how he believes the UFO intelligence are trying to communicate with us in “strange ways,” including coincidences and synchronicities.